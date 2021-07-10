30 Reasons To Buy Tickets to Staten Island’s “Eyes On New York”

It is with great pride that The Ride’s World premiere of Eyes On New York, opens. An interactive theatrical journey drenched in music, uplifted by dance and driven by renewal, in a new performance space dedicated, created and built to further push the theatrical boundaries of The Ride’s proprietary experiential technology.

The newly created 150-seat theatre space is located at Staten Island’s Empire Outlets (55 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY) on the acclaimed Food Court Level.

On location and in summer residency, Eyes On New York is being produced by The Ride’s Chief Creative Officer Richard Humphrey in association with Director Richard Hankes and Choreographer/Artistic Director Ashlee Rose Montague.

The newly designed theatre space is a collaboration amongst Humphrey, Hankes and Montague.

Presented in theatrical dance, variety acts, acrobatic agility and circus derring-do, the show is guided by a troupe of internationally acclaimed performers who dance New York City’s journey through the last 12 months.

This exclusive engagement plays two to four times a day through Monday, September 6.



Empire Outlets is building a theatre specifically for "Eyes On New York."



THE CAST is exceedingly talented.

