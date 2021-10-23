3,000 Pound Sculpture of A Gigantic Heart “The Heroes Heart Monument” Comes to NYC

On Monday, October 25, from 4-6pm, at 59th Street & 5th Avenue, at the Grand Army Plaza, a 3,000 Pound sculpture of a gigantic heart called “The Heroes Heart Monument” arrives. The Heroes Heart monument, pays tribute to the healthcare workers and victims of Covid19

World Renowned, Italian Sculptor, Sergio Furnari, has created a symbol of hope and love with his gigantic heart made out of 3,000lbs of metal.

This piece will become a place where people can find emotional and spiritual support. At this time, there is not a single monument dedicated to all the people that suffered from the pandemic.

“The Heroes Heart Monument” is a simple representation of love, comfort, and passion. Furnari has invested almost $100,000 of his own funds to create this artwork. He was a recipient of the New York City Artist Corps Grant of $5,000.

Sergio Furnari and “Lunchtime On Top Of A Skyscraper”

The location of the monument is temporary and Sergio Furnari is looking to give it a permanent home somewhere in New York City. This monument will become one of the most photographed artwork in New York City where the spectator can interact with the artwork and become a part of the artwork. He is inviting people to sit and interact/take photos with the monument.

“Lunchtime On Top Of A Skyscraper”

This is not the first tribute to America’s Heroes. Sergio created the Life Sized “Lunchtime On Top Of A Skyscraper” sculpture of 11 Iron Workers on a beam having lunch, which was inspired by the famous photo of the same name.

After 9/11, he sat at the footprints of The World Trade Center for months, so that the workers would see the tribute as they took breaks from work and even let them sit on top to take photos and feel recognized.

Sergio Furnari was born in Caltagirone, home city of the Sicilian ceramics, which has influenced the artist since his childhood. In fact, many of his works refer to colors and style of Caltagirone, but that’s not the case with “Co­vid Hero Mo­nu­ment”. It has a different, almost of devotion, symbolic value. After the installation in Times Square, the travelling sculpture has moved in front of the Presbyterian Hospital of Manhattan to thank doctors and nurses who have fought and are still fighting against the virus. However, Sergio Furnari’s social activism doesn’t end here: the artist is also the promoter of a fundraiser for children orphaned by the pandemic.