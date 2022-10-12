30th Anniversary Edition of the Hamptons International Film Festival Opening Weekend Had Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, Chelsea Clinton, Donna Karan, Stephanie Hsu, and More

The 30th Anniversary Edition of the Hamptons International Film Festival opening weekend goes from October 7-16th. Guests Included Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, Chelsea Clinton, Donna Karan, Stephanie Hsu, Kaitlyn Dever, Jordana Brewster, Bob Balaban, Misty Copeland, Adam Pally, Reid Scott, Crystal Reed, Martin McDonagh, Chris Columbus, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Peter Hedges, Rory Kennedy, Oliver Hermanus, Christina Jackson, Cory Michael Smith, Wyatt Fenner, Dick Cavett, Bruce Weber, Christine Choi, Shawn Levy and more.

Hugh Jackman participated in a Q&A following the October 9th Centerpiece screening of The Son as part of the 30th anniversary edition of the Hamptons International Film Festival.



“The Manshees of Inisherin,” directed by Martin McDonagh, was screened at this year’s festival.



A special screening of Apple TV+’s new documentary series “Gutsy” followed by an “A Conversation With…” discussion with “Gutsy” host and Executive Producer Chelsea Clinton. The eight-part docuseries, based on the Clintons’ New York Times best-selling book “The Book of Gutsy Women,” features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroes.

The festival hosted Sarah Polley’s Women Talking as a Centerpiece Film. Based on the novel by Miriam Toews, follows a group of women part of an isolated religious community that grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith, starring Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand.

HIFF hosted an “A Conversation With…” discussion and luncheon with Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay will be honored with the 2022 Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award at this year’s festival.

Actor Stephanie Hsu, star of this year’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” was honored with the 2022 Hamptons International Film Festival Breakthrough Artist Award.



Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” distributed by Netflix, stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.



Rodrigo Garcia’s “Raymond & Ray,” an Apple Original Film about half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father, until their father’s funeral where they have a chance to reinvent themselves, starring Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke, Maribel Verdú, Sophie Okonedo, Todd Louiso, Tom Bower, Oscar Nuñez, and Vondie Curtis Hall.