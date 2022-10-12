30th Anniversary Edition of the Hamptons International Film Festival Opening Weekend Had Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, Chelsea Clinton, Donna Karan, Stephanie Hsu, and More

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: David Nugent, Hugh Jackman, Anne Chaisson and Michael Barker attend the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 09, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival )

The 30th Anniversary Edition of the Hamptons International Film Festival opening weekend goes from October 7-16th. Guests Included Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, Chelsea Clinton, Donna Karan, Stephanie Hsu, Kaitlyn Dever, Jordana Brewster, Bob Balaban, Misty Copeland, Adam Pally, Reid Scott, Crystal Reed, Martin McDonagh, Chris Columbus, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Peter Hedges, Rory Kennedy, Oliver Hermanus, Christina Jackson, Cory Michael Smith, Wyatt Fenner, Dick Cavett, Bruce Weber, Christine Choi, Shawn Levy and more.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Hugh Jackman attends the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 09, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival )

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Hugh Jackman and David Nugent attend the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 09, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival )

Hugh Jackman participated in a Q&A following the October 9th Centerpiece screening of The Son as part of the 30th anniversary edition of the Hamptons International Film Festival.


“The Manshees of Inisherin,” directed by Martin McDonagh, was screened at this year’s festival.


A special screening of Apple TV+’s new documentary series “Gutsy” followed by an “A Conversation With…” discussion with “Gutsy” host and Executive Producer Chelsea Clinton. The eight-part docuseries, based on the Clintons’ New York Times best-selling book “The Book of Gutsy Women,” features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroes. 

Hilary Clinton Photo by HamptonsFilm

Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Clinton and Donna Karan

The festival hosted Sarah Polley’s Women Talking as a Centerpiece Film. Based on the novel by Miriam Toews, follows a group of women part of an isolated religious community that grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith, starring Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 24: Actress Mariska Hargitay from ‘I Am Evidence’ poses at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival portrait studio on on April 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty Images)

HIFF hosted an “A Conversation With…” discussion and luncheon with Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay will be honored with the 2022 Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award at this year’s festival.

Stephanie Hsu during the 64th Annual Drama Desk Awards Nominee Reception at Green Room 42 on May 08, 2019 in New York City.

Actor Stephanie Hsu, star of this year’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” was honored with the 2022 Hamptons International Film Festival Breakthrough Artist Award. 


Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” distributed by Netflix, stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. 


Rodrigo Garcia’s “Raymond & Ray,” an Apple Original Film about half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father, until their father’s funeral where they have a chance to reinvent themselves, starring Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke, Maribel Verdú, Sophie Okonedo, Todd Louiso, Tom Bower, Oscar Nuñez, and Vondie Curtis Hall. 

Bruce Webber photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for the Hamptons International Film Festival

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Anne Chaisson, Riki Kane Larimar and Doug Denoff attend the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 09, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival )

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 09, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival )

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Chris Columbus attends the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 09, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival)

