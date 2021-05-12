33rd Annual Geraldo Rivera Golf Classic to Honor 50 Years of Life’s WORC Charity-pop

The 33rd Annual Geraldo Rivera Golf Classic takes place at Old Westbury Golf & Country Club on Long Island on Monday May 17, 2021. Powerhouse broadcaster Sean Hannity again kicks-off the festivities to honor and raise funds for Life’s WORC, commemorating fifty years of making a difference in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Teeing off at noon, Hannity joins charity founder Vicki Schneps and the event’s host,Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist Geraldo Rivera. Honorees for this year’s event include ALINE Wealth Chief Investment Officer & Founder, Peter J. Klein, and Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, PC partner, E. Christopher Murray; all local business leaders continuing the annual tradition that has helped raise millions for the cause.



After 2020’s enforced hiatus, the landmark tournament will usher in a new day of optimism, especially poignant as we mark our triumphant emergence from the shadow of COVID-19. Widely adored, the group’s mission is to provide critical services to the disabled, including a lovely and welcoming Family Center for Autism, where parents and children of all ages can find respect and relief from their sometimes difficult circumstance. 50 neighborhood residences throughout the Tri-State area provide warm, welcoming homes for adults with developmental disabilities and autism.



For decades, the groundbreaking Golf Classic and other high-profile events have helped bring hope and light to this once-marginalized population. The Life’s WORC team has been together since Geraldo’s critically acclaimed series exposing the deplorable conditions at the Willowbrook State School on Staten Island in January 1972, almost half century ago.

Super-stars like John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Stevie Wonder, John Denver and the Allman Brothers Band have all contributed with their talent and generosity. Like their concerts, charity boxing matches filled Madison Square Garden and brought thousands in celebration in Central Park. These events, including for the last 33 years the Geraldo Rivera Golf Classic, have raised millions and helped improve the lives of countless thousands.

The Sold-Out tournament runs from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm on Monday, May 17, 2021. Donations to continue the noble work of Life’s WORC are always welcome.