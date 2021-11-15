4 Barriers That Stop People from Getting Education

Education is the key catalyst that has enabled humans to build great civilizations and make life changes that seem impossible. We are closer to finding the truth of the universal laws through our interest in education.

But sadly, so many humans in the world still don’t have proper access to formal education. So many issues limit humans from walking down the path of greatness by getting educated. Are you wondering about the things that are stopping people from accessing knowledge? Keep reading this article to find out the four barriers that stop people from getting an education.

Higher fees

The primary reason why both basic and higher education is out of the reach of people is the increasing fee of education. Indeed, an educational system cannot survive without financial support. However, in some places, the dependence of education on money is so strong that they can not read a single word unless they have money.

Digital transformations are, however, trying to overcome the problems. Governments around the world are taking steps for college affordability so more and more people can get higher education without spending whatever they have for getting an education.

Political tension

Political unrest around the world is not a new phenomenon. Political systems are set in place to empower people and enable them to stand up for their rights. But things turn upside down, and people take up arms against each other to achieve their goals.

Disastrous political conditions discourage people from taking part in studies. In a place where a person isn’t sure about the well-being of themselves and their families, how can they think about getting educated and making a name for themselves in society? Political stability is the only way for people living in such places to take a dynamic part in the promotion of education.

Lack of educational structure

Some countries do put an emphasis on education and have educational institutes for imparting knowledge. Still, the lack of an organizational structure gets in the way and stops people from getting educated.

It is important to mention that formal education cannot be provided without a proper structure. There has to be an operational hierarchy that oversees all the matters related to education and takes action accordingly. But in the places where the educational bodies are weak and political powers limit the growth of educational institutions, nothing good can be done for spreading education.

Child labor

Financial problems force people to put their kids on the pedestal of making money. Child labor is one of the main reasons why there are so many uneducated people around the world. It’s the basic right of a human to grow up learning instead of working at a place where all the money will end up in one person’s hands.

The good news is that both the governments and NGOs are playing their part in abolishing child labor throughout the world. Drastic measures are being taken to stop child labor and encourage kids to pursue education rather than learning a skill that will not benefit them in the future.