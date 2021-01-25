4 Common Financial Planning Pitfalls to Avoid

Most of us have financial goals and a few ideas on how to achieve them. However, it isn’t hard to take a few wrong turns on the road to reaching our objectives, especially if the map itself is erroneous, to begin with. And, in an effort to help you create a sound financial plan, I’ve listed a few of the most common traps and pitfalls that you must avoid, to ensure that you achieve the desired results. Continue reading to find out more.

1. Giving yourself a lot of goals

Goals are essential in financial planning because they mark the start of the process and give both meaning as well as direction in any relevant decision that you’ll make. However, focusing on a lot of objectives simultaneously will end up overwhelming you. And you’re likely to make mistakes and lose motivation if you take on too many goals at a time. Less is more when it comes to goal setting, especially when creating a financial plan.

So, before you decide on what objectives you want to establish, make sure that you evaluate and prioritize what the most important things are to you. Once you’ve made your assessment, select a goal.

2. Using all your financial resources to pay off debts

It can be tempting to free yourself of as much debt as possible. While it’s not a bad thing to settle all of the money that you owe, it’s a mistake to use all of your available financial resources in doing so. Your current debts will just increase if you’re left with nothing, after all. Instead, try to pay as much as you can without dipping into your savings. Make sure that you have enough to cover your living expenses for at least a month. In this way, you’ll be able to make payments without putting yourself in further financial risk.

3. Not hiring a financial planner

In the interest of keeping expenditure at a minimum, some may forego hiring the expertise of financial planners. However, this can be a costly mistake. After all, apart from helping you create a comprehensive and thorough plan to address your immediate financial concerns, be it a mortgage, retirement, or general savings, they can also be invaluable in offering advice in the event that unforeseen or unexpected problems arise.

As such, it’s always a good idea to hire a financial planner – and to concentrate on finding help locally. If you live in the Kent area, for instance, then focusing your searching on finding financial advice in Kent might not appear to be a big deal now. However, keeping your financial help close to hand will ensure that you never have to wait long to have a query answered.

4. Not budgeting

Despite its importance, you’ll be surprised at how many people fail to budget, only to struggle with their finances and fail to meet their objectives. Don’t fall into the same trap and start watching over your finances. Be sure to factor in both your income and all your expenses. You’ll save more money by doing so.

Having a plan isn’t just a luxury but a necessity if you want to build financial security. And by avoiding the above-mentioned errors and mishaps, you’ll maximize your chances of reaching all of your financial goals.

Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/calculator-calculation-insurance-1680905/