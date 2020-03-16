4 Easy Ways to Raise Your Credit Score

For many Americans, dealing with a low credit score can be incredibly frustrating. It’s tough to get any cash loans and in some cases, it may even affect your prospects for employment. If you’re sick of dealing with a low score, it’s time to starting putting into motion some techniques that will help your score go up. Some people have reported a bounce of more than 120 points after using these tips, but everyone’s credit is different. However, any jump up is a jump in the right direction.

1. Request a copy of your credit report and thoroughly examine it.

Errors are incredibly common on credit reports but the good news is that you can fix these. Go through each item on your report and make sure that they are accounts that belong to you. If not, start disputing them. The big three credit reporting agencies all offer online dispute services, so you can easily get these errors off of your report. It may take up to three months for the whole process, but this is the best way to quickly get your score back up.

2. Don’t close off your old credit cards.

Most of us have been trained that all debt is bad and we immediately close off our cards when we’re trying to get back on track. While it’s perfectly fine to pay off your cards, closing the account will definitely hurt your credit. It’s actually smarter to keep a small amount on those cards and make monthly payments. You’ll get the benefit of good reporting and the accounts won’t be marked as closed.

3. Get a small personal loan.

If you have the money to pay back a personal loan, go to your bank and request a very small loan. It’s the principle of the thing that matters here, not the actual loan. You’re going to use this to rebuild your credit. It’s best if you use this loan wisely and make an investment that will create another stream of income. That way, while you’re repairing your credit, you’ll be making money.

4. Open a secured credit card.

If your credit is so bad that most credit card companies won’t even charge you, open up a secured credit card. Use it sparingly and pay it off every month. You’ll get the benefits of glowing monthly reports and you really won’t be out much.

When it comes to fixing your credit score, it won’t happen overnight, but you can make a great deal of progress by following the above tips. You should see a change in your score in as little as three months, and it will just keep getting better as you keep making those payments. Creditors will see that although you may have made some past mistakes, you’re back on track and a much less risky prospect.

Remember, not all debt is bad. When you leverage your debt with your future in mind, this is the easiest way to make money and improve your credit.