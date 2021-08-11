4 Key Security Features to Look for in a Self-Storage Unit

Nowadays, the need for that “additional space” has been growing. From sheltered parking lots to garages, individuals need storage units to place their vehicles/belongings. For this reason, they are turning to commercial self-storage units that come with all the required security features. If you intend on getting the best convenient self-storage unit, you ought to look at some of its important features before you make a decision.

Here are some of the features you should look for when buying a self-storage unit for yourself:

1. Physical barriers

One of the first things you should look for is the presence of physical barriers. Since you will be parking your vehicles in the self-storage unit, you need to be sure that it does not face any threats from vandals and criminals. To keep a check on this, you need to see whether the self-storage units have fences around them. Not only will you have peace of mind, but you will also have the assurance that your belongings are in a safe place. If you are in search of the best solution for your storage requirement, then you must consider the barriers as the safety precaution for your things.

2. Monitored access to the setting

Next, you should see whether the self-storage unit provides you with the facility to opt for regulated access. This means that individuals who have a designated passcode or a combination can enter the premises and not others. Apart from ensuring the safety of your vehicles or belongings, this will limit the amount of work that needs to be put in to provide access to individuals and maintain a record of the visitors.

3. Electronic surveillance

When looking at the security features of a storage unit, you need to look for a system that provides you information about activities in the setting. You can, for instance, opt for a storage unit that has CCTV cameras installed at multiple locations. Once you opt for this, you can keep track of all the activities in the storage unit and check whether everything is functioning according to the prescribed standards or not.

4. Higher illumination

Finally, you should get a self-storage unit that provides you higher levels of illumination. Starting from the lights at the entrance and going on to the level of the floor, you need to see if all the places have the desired lighting or not. If you feel that some areas of the self-storage unit are not adequately illuminated, you can install new lights and make the changes that are needed.

To get the best value self-storage space, get in touch with various self-storage unit retailers online. You can look for different options available near your desired location online so the storage will be more easily accessible to you. We hope that these tips will help you in finding the best self-storage services without putting much effort into them. Try to look online for the best options.