4 Natural Dog Flea Treatments to Keep Your Fido Safe

With the onset of the hot summer months, pet parents rush to stores for procuring dog flea meds. Then, there are pills and topical medications made from natural ingredients as well. Additionally, besides administering tablets, creams, and flea collars on your Fido, you must also try some natural ways to keep your furry friend safe from flea or tick.

According to an article published on the bbc, warm, damp summers and mild winters contribute to the spike in flea numbers affecting pet dogs. It means that you need to get rid of dog flea and so here are four natural treatments to keep your canine friend safe and healthy:

1. Give your pet raw, natural food

Usually, fleas feed on dirty and unhealthy pets that eat much of processed foods. Therefore, give your Fido the best quality and bio-available raw dog food. Did you know that the B vitamins are essential for a healthy nervous system of Fido? That is why you should give him raw meat, which is natural. As far as vitamin B is concerned, it is soluble in water and usually, your furry friend would easily get the nutrient from raw meat, fish, and fresh vegetables.

2. Use herbal flea products and repellants

Always administer herbal flea meds or repellents to protect your four-legged buddy from the blood-sucking critters. Most of these medications are easily available in topical forms or as flea collars for effective and natural dog flea treatments.

In any case, you do not use herbal meds; consult with your vet so that he prescribes the pills, ointments, and sprays safe for your adorable Fido. Avoid any product that produces severe allergic reactions. You can visit the buydogfleameds official website if you would like to learn more about safe and effective dog flea medications.

3. Add freshly chopped garlic to your Fido’s diet

Yes, you can add fresh and minced garlic to your Fido’s meal provided your vet gives a green signal. When it comes to garlic, it is an extremely useful antibiotic and comes with anti-fungal, anti-viral, and most essentially, antioxidant properties. This kitchen staple could be added to your pup’s food for effective flea protection.

Add half or up to two cloves of garlic to your Fido’s meal, which is safe, depending on your dog’s age and size. However, if your dog is anemic, especially has hemolytic anemia, avoid administering garlic to your dog’s food. Then, that does not mean you will not use safe dog flea medicines.

4. Use the right flea combs

You need to brush the coat or fur of your dog regularly to check for flea infestation. Use the right flea comb, which is an old-school solution to fight parasites bothering your Fido. The teeth in such combs placed close to each other will effectually filter out fleas, larvae, and eggs to keep your furry friend safe and healthy. Make sure you comb your Fido every day to detect fleas or ticks.

The use of natural ways and safe flea meds go a long way to get rid of the blood-sucking parasites feeding on your dog. Consult your vet for the best possible treatment.