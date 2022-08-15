4 Simple Steps to Redesign Your Restaurant Menu for Summer

Summer is a busy season for restaurants, and it can be challenging to keep up with the demand for new menus. In fact, most restaurants don’t have a plan for how to redesign their menus when the weather warms up. However, if you want to make sure that your restaurant stays successful over the summer, you need to make sure that you’re ready for any changes in your business. One of the best ways to do that is by redesigning your menu.

When customers come into your restaurant during the summer, they want something different than what they want when it’s cold outside. They want lighter foods with bolder flavors—and they want those foods fast. That’s why restaurants need to be able to quickly adapt their menus as needed throughout the year.

Here’s how you can redesign your restaurant menu for the summer.

#1 Start by Adding Hot Dogs

Germany consumes the highest number of hot dogs in the world every year. However, the US isn’t far behind. Every year, Americans consume over 20 billion hot dogs. That’s 70 hot dogs per person every year. Out of the 20 billion hot dogs Americans consume, 7 billion are consumed during summer alone. So, it’s easy to see this is one of the most profitable foods you can have on your menu during summer.

Hot dogs are also a classic summer staple, so they’ll help you appeal to customers who want to stick with what they know. Plus, hot dogs are versatile! You can change up their toppings or include them in other meals (like chili dogs) to keep customers interested.

#2 Serve Slush Drinks

Invest in a slushie machine to serve slush drinks at your restaurant. While ice creams are great, too, slush drinks are far better. That’s because, unlike ice creams, slushies won’t melt and make a mess. Besides, slush drinks are more refreshing. They can keep you cool and quench your thirst at the same time.

Slush drinks are very popular in the summer, and they’re a great way for your customers to cool off after a long day at work or on the beach. They’re also perfect for kids who love to have something fun and fruity at their fingertips. So, if you’re going to serve slushies during the summer months, it’s going to be a hit with both adults and kids alike.

#3 Add S’mores to the Menu

Reports suggest that Americans buy 90 million pounds of marshmallows annually, where almost 45 million pounds of those marshmallows are used in making s’mores.

S’mores are delicious, nostalgic, and fun—and they’re perfect for the summer months. They can be served as an appetizer or dessert, and they’re easy to make with only three ingredients: graham crackers, chocolate bars, and marshmallows.

The best part is that they’re relatively inexpensive to make compared to other desserts on your menu. A box of graham crackers costs less than $2, a bag of chocolate chips costs under $5, and marshmallows cost around 50 cents per bag.

You can offer s’mores as part of a special promotion during the summer months when business tends to slow down or just include them in your regular menu.

#4 Don’t Forget the Salad

Salad is a great way to add fresh, lighter flavors to your menu this summer, and it’s easy to make it the star of the show.

Salad can be a great addition to your restaurant during the summer because it features fresh, light ingredients that pair well with many different types of food. For example, you can serve salad as a side dish alongside grilled meat or fish dishes. You can also serve it as an appetizer or as the main course for a light meal.

Another reason that salad makes sense during the summer is that it pairs well with cool-weather produce like tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocados. These ingredients can be incorporated into a variety of different salads so that you never get bored with your offerings.

People will especially go for the salad on your menu if they’re aiming to build the perfect summer body. So, to cater to this specific group of customers, you must have salad on your menu during the summer.

While there are many other things you can do to redesign your summer menu, these four should be enough. Don’t try to do too much and overwhelm yourself and your staff. Ensure the highest quality in whatever you’re serving and invest in the marketing for your new menu. Do it right, and you’ll be bringing in a lot of profits during the summer while keeping your customers satisfied.