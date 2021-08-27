4 Social Events You Hold Have Online

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we can’t take in-person interactions for granted. There’s nothing like spending time with your loved ones in person or attending a fun social event with a large crowd.

However, sometimes it’s not always possible to experience in-person engagement. Social applications like Skype and Zoom might not be a replacement for going to a pub to play trivia, but they still have the potential to host fun events with family, friends, and coworkers.

Here are just a few fun social events you can try online to feel connected with others if in-person meetings aren’t possible.

1) Magic Shows

A magic show is a fantastic idea for an online party because it will capture the attention of an entire group. Wondering how someone can accomplish tricks is all part of the fun. Magicians train to captivate an audience as well as audience interaction and participation. Your guests will focus less on the digital atmosphere and start wondering, “how did they do that?”

It also makes for a great conversation started and group bonding activity. For example, your magician may bring out a funny trait in one of your guests or reveal something about them you didn’t know.

There are even Zoom magicians that know how to create an engaging show specifically for digital platforms. If you’re unsure how to contact a magician for a show, you can try local artists or even an official website.

2) Live Music

It’s possible for a musical performer to entertain people digitally just as they would in person. A concert from a musician can be the perfect substitute for an in-person birthday party or life celebration event.

Captivate your audience with a vocalist or live band — the possibilities are endless. However, we recommend spicing up your virtual meetings with a musician who plays many styles, so there’s something for everyone.

A virtual concert also takes the pressure off frequent social interaction in a chatroom, which can become exhausting or awkward for some attendees. No entertaining or facilitating the group are necessary on your end — your musician will take care of those responsibilities for you!

3) Game Nights

One thing the internet always delivers on is opportunities to play games. There are countless websites that allow players to enter a virtual room and play various games, from comedic group activities to murder mysteries. These games are great for keeping the attention of your party guests while giving people who wouldn’t normally interact with each other a chance to connect and have fun.

We recommend choosing a game that’s appropriate for a group and encourages people to learn about each other. However, trivia night is also a popular possibility. You can play as an individual and see how much you know or work with a partner using text chat features.

4) Happy Hour

Can’t go to a bar? Host a fun and vivacious happy hour online! There are various services that will send everything needed to mix cocktails. You can even turn this event into a cooking class, where everyone makes their drink together. Bring in a bartender to make the happy hour more enriching!

Trying new things and learning a new skill has a positive effect on your mental well-being. So why not spice up your routine happy hour by educating yourself on what goes perfecting into your favorite cocktail? You might even become a mixologist after the event.

Bottom Line

Whatever you end up doing for your virtual gathering, you want it to be something fun, engaging, and suitable for everybody. Hopefully, these suggestions will steer you in the right direction. If you can’t decide, we recommend pitching each of these ideas to your group and seeing which sticks out as the favorite suggestion. Have a good time!