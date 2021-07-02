4 Things To Keep In Mind When Launching Saas Product

SaaS product or software as a Service product is a tool available on the internet for users. The best thing about this internet software is that you don’t have to install anything on your personal computer. Instead, you only need to go to the internet. Choose your required SaaS product and use it to gain profit. That is the simplest explanation of a SaaS product. You may already be using a SaaS product like Canva, DropBox, etc. So, you are already aware of the benefits and the easy usability of these products. If you have created and planning on your SaaS product launch, there are few key points to consider.

Clear Plan of the product

Before launching your product, you need to work out its operations. Every software is made from a problem scenario. To conquer that problem a specific software or lines of code are written. Therefore, your software must serve the right purpose. But an important thing to keep in mind is the coordination of the sales, marketing, and developing team. They have to work simultaneously on the product from its inception. That way, the ultimate goal of the product stays the same. To do this, you need to have a clear framework for the product.

Marketing

While you remain busy producing the perfect product, you need to know the market before a SaaS product launch. You need to set a realistic goal of revenue. That goal has to be decided, analyzed before the launch of the product. Thus, when you promote your product via various launch events, PR meetings and come out with numerous leads, you will be already aware of the target. Marketing by suggesting users an alternative to popular SaaS products in the market is also lucrative. Plan in advance by coordinating with your crew.

Value-added service

Extra! This word always attracts more and more users to any platform. Thus, you need to deliver a little bit more in your product. So, whenever you decide to launch your product, you need to provide some crucial information to your user base. Start with a limited user base and grow by satisfying them. Ideally, you need people to trust your product. So, notifying them about service downtime, bugs, and errors in the software will help your product be trustworthy. From there on, you can worry about the money.

Beta Testing

Always go for testing beforehand to avoid any hick-ups during or after the launch. Double-check the login process. Make sure your users don’t have to face any difficulty using your product. Consider assigning a pool of testing users. Gather reports from them and ask about their experience using the tool. It will undoubtedly help you in your SaaS product launch.

Bottom Line

SaaS product is a cloud-based platform that enables you to use them from anywhere. You just need an internet connection. Ease of access and value is what you have to keep in mind when launching a SaaS product because you may be planning on becoming the next Bill Gates! You can also check out Deepak Shukla’s blog for further info regarding this.