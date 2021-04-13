4 Things You Need To Know About Nicotine Pouches

Over the past few years, nicotine pouches and snus have dramatically gained popularity. But what is so special about this product, and how are they related to the E-cigarettes industry? Let’s find out. Continue reading this article to find the answers.

What is snus?

Brown snus, also known as snuff, is a tobacco product. It comes in the shape of a tea bag-like cellulose bag that encloses the tobacco. Its components include dried tobacco leaves, salt moistened by steam. The final product contains a large amount of water, so it should be kept in the fridge.

It also has another variant that comes without the cellulose covering and is called loose snus. Commonly, snus is consumed by placing it between the lower or upper lip and the gum. Then the nicotine is slowly absorbed from the lining of the oral cavity into the blood. The nicotine content in snus is higher than the natural cigarette.

What are nicotine pouches?

Nicotine pouches are also known as non-tobacco snus, and are extracted from the tobacco plant. The difference between snus and nicotine pouches is the exterior. Tobacco snus consists of tobacco leaves, whereas nicotine pouches are made up of cellulose. Cellulose in powder form is soaked in a mixture of nicotine, pH-malignant, and aromas.

PH-malignant is used to make the product’s PH similar to the natural PH of the buccal cavity. The entire mixture is also moistened with the use of PG. The user feels nicotine’s effect, but the taste sensation comes a few seconds after the nicotine pouch is placed behind the lip.

Are these products harmful?

Harmful effects of different Nicotine products have been the center of debate for many years, and there are many different opinions regarding this topic. Regardless of the opinions people have, it has been proven that nicotine pouches are way less harmful than smoking tobacco cigarettes.

Nicotine is a stimulant regardless of the form. But consuming nicotine through nicotine pouches saves the person from smoking-related diseases caused by harmful combustion products. Everyone is well aware of the harmful and damaging effects of smoking. Nicotine is the compound that causes addiction and makes it difficult to leave smoking.

This is why nicotine pouches are a great alternative for people who wish to get rid of smoking. Nicotine pouches such as those available at Black Buffalo save the person from the combustion products of smoking cigarettes such as carbon monoxide. The user can slowly decrease the amount of nicotine and free themselves from the clutches of the addiction.

How are the nicotine pouches and snus market evolving?

Nicotine pouches are the most popular product in many countries, such as Norway and Sweden. There has been a drastic increase in the popularity of snus over the years. And a relative decrease in smoking due to the long campaigns for the found people helped raise awareness regarding the harmful effects of smoking. The increased availability of nicotine pouches has also played a very important role in decreasing smokers’ number.

In a nutshell

There is a common misconception that nicotine, regardless of its form, is harmful to our bodies. This isn’t true. Nicotine consumed through nicotine pouches is safe and imposes no health risk to the user. So don’t miss out. Get yours now!