4 Tips for Choosing a Link-Building Agency

There’s no denying the importance of being able to build quality links for businesses, as it enables their websites to remain competitive and relevant online. However, few organisations have the experience, time, and knowledge to implement a successful campaign. Since the process behind the acquisition of links for an online property can be a tedious affair and requires resources not readily accessible, you could potentially waste time or risk being penalised if you choose to shoulder the task despite lacking the necessary expertise.

This is why many choose to leave the job in the capable hands of a link building agency like Ocere instead. But to take advantage of all the benefits it offers, you need to choose the right company. If you don’t, you could hire one that uses questionable practices that could damage your site’s domain authority and lower its rankings on the search engine results pages. Furthermore, since your partner will represent your organisation online, you must ensure that they’re dependable and honest. Here are some tips to keep in mind.

1: Choose one that offers diverse linking

When considering prospective link-building solutions for your entrepreneurial venture, it’s never a good idea to put all of your eggs inside one basket. There are various specialists for almost every niche, and it’s always a better option to have a partner with a diverse skillset instead of one that focuses solely on a single area. In other words, a versatile agency will serve you better, so narrow down your search to those that are jacks-of-all-trades.

2. Check out reviews on the company

Every business will be biased towards their goods and services, and digital marketing experts are no exception. Therefore, you mustn’t just take the word of the link-building agency as gospel. Instead, look into what their past and present clients have to say about their offerings, as they can offer you more objective insight than the company itself. But be sure that you read a few reviews from trusted sources. In this way, you’ll be certain that they didn’t just merely pay for or create the testimonials themselves.

3: Know the agency’s history

It’s important to know the link-building agency’s history before you engage with them. Favourable companies generally have reputable connections and histories that can be accessed easily on the blogs or forums they’ve contributed to. The firm’s experience should also reflect their work and practices. Conversely, if the agency you’re looking into has a questionable history or is devoid of any track record, it’s a clear indicator that you should look for another company.

4: Look for favourable references

While most SEO or search engine optimisation companies usually have to sign NDAs when doing work for their clients, many use their lists of favourable portfolios for testimonials. Requesting references and their working history is an astute move that you should make. The critical aspect of creating trust lies in the information that the company chooses to share with you. If they give you too much, they could potentially share details about your business with potential rivals. Thus, it’s better to choose a tight-lipped provider that only gives out enough information that will satisfy the queries you have and maintain their clients’ privacy.

5: Assess their backlinks

Another way to judge the capability of a link-builder is by looking into the backlinks that direct users to their websites. If they have the expertise you require, their online domain should boast excellent links. So make sure that you thoroughly assess their backlinks because it’ll allow you to judge their worth and value carefully.

To achieve a desirable link-building outcome, you must secure the services of a reliable agency. With these tips, you’ll be able to guide yourself to the company that will best meet your needs. So make sure that you follow them.