4 Ways Blogging Can Increase Your Bottom Line

It seems like everyone has a blog these days. What is a blog? Could your business benefit by adding a blog to your website? Learn what a blog is and check out the following four ways that blogging can boost profits and generate passive income.

What Is a Blog?

By definition, a blog is “a regularly updated website or web page.” Blog posts are usually short, informative articles of 300 to 1500 words. Blogs are centered around a subject or a group of related subjects such as tech, entertainment, homeopathic medicine, or how to care for your labradoodle.

In a way, a blog is like a resume for your business. When a potential customer scans the headlines of your blog, they get a feel for what you know and what you can do. We’ll examine this more in the next section.

Blogging can be a great thing to include on your resume! Successful use of a blog can demonstrate communications and marketing skills.

Attracting Customers and Establishing Expertise

Blogs can help new customers find your website. They do this in several ways. A well-written blog boosts your site’s Search Engine Optimization (SEO) through the use of keywords and other factors. When someone searches Google for one of those keywords, your website may appear higher in the search results.

In addition to getting customers to your website, the blog also establishes your expertise. For example, I once wrote a blog for a commercial and residential cleaning company in the United States. Articles included topics like “5 Ways to Make Your Windows Shine” and “Top 10 Pet-Friendly Cleaning Products.” Readers could see that the company had knowledge and expertise of the subject. Therefore, they could be trusted to do their job well.

Ad Space

Ads are so prolific on the web that we almost don’t notice them anymore. But those ads still lead to sales, and companies are willing to pay for visual real estate on your website.

There are many ways to go about selling ad space, but one of the easiest is Google Adsense. Companies purchase ad impressions and clicks through the sister platform Google Ads. These are then matched to the content on your site and analytics particular to the viewer. All you have to do is add a snippet of code to your website, and Google does the rest.

Affiliate Marketing

You can take placing paid ads on your website a step further by engaging in affiliate marketing. When you become an affiliate for a company, you are able to publish ads on your site specific to that company, its products, and its services. This gives you more control over what types of ads appear on your site.

You can tailor the marketing materials to the needs of your audience. For example, consider the “Pet-Friendly Cleaning Products” article mentioned above. With affiliate marketing, you can link directly to those products. This helps the customer, making the products easy to find. If they make a purchase, you’ll receive a small percentage of the profit, at no extra charge to the customer.

Paid Content

An enthusiastic audience is a valuable commodity. Since blogs are centered around niche topics, businesses that serve that niche can benefit from reaching that audience. They may be willing to pay for a sponsored blog post.

Take Times Square Chronicles as an example. This niche blog is “the go-to place for the best-kept secrets and latest up-dates for the tourist but for Hell’s Kitchen, Clinton, and Times Square.” So, their audience is centered on people interested in these New York neighborhoods – people who live there, work there, live nearby, or plan to visit there. So, it makes sense that local businesses, restaurants, and attractions could benefit by getting an article or review in front of this viewership.

And they do. In fact, the site’s disclosure clearly states that “Most of the articles… are paid advertorials.” This is a case where everybody wins. The website gets paid. The businesses get exposure. and the readers learn about things to do and places to go in the area of interest.

A word of caution: use discretion in choosing which paid articles to post on your site. Make sure the information is accurate and useful to your readers.

Blogging can help your business make more money by attracting customers or establishing you as a go-to expert. It can also create a passive income stream through ads, affiliate marketing, and “paid advertorials.”