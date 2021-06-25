4 Windows Games That Casual Gamers Will Love

Casual does not necessarily mean easy or simple but rather refers to how you approach these titles. Casual games are huge business these days, with a slew of new releases on PC, mobile, and consoles. With our list of the greatest casual games for Windows players, we’re here to take the hassle out of finding your new favorite game.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Up to 60 people compete in a variety of round-based mini-games that are simple to learn but tough to master in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The mini-games are varied enough, but it's the interaction with other gamers that brings the most pleasure. This is due to the system's purposefully poor physics and controls, both of which are meant to throw you off. A few of the stages in Fall Guys are inspired by traditional 3D platforming games, whereas others are based on real-life game-show obstacles.

Stardew Valley

A family member has passed on and you inherit their farm, but it’s in a state of disarray. That’s how Stardew Valley begins, and it grows into a large simulator/RPG from there, concentrating on farming. You’ll lay out your property, improve it, pay attention to your food sources and livestock, and even woo local suitors. If you’re feeling adventurous, there’s even a bit of adventuring to be had for those that are brave enough. There’s a reason Stardew Valley has been a phenomenon since its release – it provides you with an almost endless list of entertaining activities to do.

Among Us

You and a team of space laborers are tasked with determining which person is the Imposter in Among Us. To win, the game requires players to complete a sequence of objectives. If you’re given the Imposter position, your mission is to murder members of the crew before they can figure out who you are. Crewmates are urged to report any dead bodies they find and organize emergency briefings after they have a perpetrator in mind to guarantee their lives. It’s a basic yet intriguing social experiment in which being in a voice conversation with pals has a major advantage.

Slime Rancher

Slime Rancher is a charming agricultural simulator in which you must manage a ranch on an exotic world inhabited by charming slime animals. Your mission is to capture these slimes, return them to your farm, and give them different foods to generate ‘Plorts’, the game’s currency and only means of improving gear. You may also cross-breed various slimes to develop new varieties with unique traits that produce several Plorts. Each slime has its own personality and interacts with other creatures in various ways.

Everybody deserves some time out now and again, and a casual game may be exactly what you’re looking for to take your mind off your problems or anxiety. Give a few of these titles a try and you are sure to find something to occupy you for years to come.