Food and Drink
5 Best Cafes in Gungahlin
Gungahlin is home to some of the finest local cuisine in Canberra. The Gungahlin region boasts a wide variety of cafes, each with a unique menu and ambience.
Whether you’re looking for a light meal or a full-blown feast, Gungahlin has it all. You’ll find everything from traditional Italian eateries to chic modern restaurants.
Let’s explore the top 5 cafes that light up Gungahlin’s culinary scene as we look at what makes each cafe special.
Le Bon Melange
Location: On the corner of Bruning Street and Gungahlin Place, Canberra 2912 Australia
Le Bon Melange is a one-of-a-kind café located in the heart of Gungahlin. Since its opening, this charming French bistro has become a go-to spot for visitors and locals seeking an unforgettable dining experience.
The café’s menu features classic French dishes and modern twists on traditional recipes. For starters, you can try their famous Le Boudin Noir Tartine – black pudding served with grilled ciabatta bread and topped with crème fraîche.
Other mouth-watering favourites include Duck Confit, Croque Monsieur, Escargot Provençale and Lobster Thermidor – all cooked to perfection by the experienced chefs at Le Bon Melange!
Le Bon Melange also boasts an extensive drinks menu with specialty cocktails. You’ll find classic martinis and creative concoctions such as their signature ‘French 75’ – gin mixed with champagne & lemon juice.
This Café
Location: 4-6 Hibberson Street, Canberra 2912 Australia
Suppose you’re looking for a unique dining experience. In that case, this café also offers private dining at the ‘Chef’s Table’ – a special restaurant area where guests can enjoy an intimate dinner prepared by the chefs.
Enjoy dishes with fresh ingredients as you indulge in deep conversations in the candlelight and cosy space.
Atlas Coffee
Location: 33 Hibberson St Shop 49 The Marketplace, Canberra 2912 Australia
Atlas Coffee is a cozy café in the heart of Gungahlin. It offers an extensive array of breakfast and lunch options in a relaxed and inviting environment.
The menu features classic favourites like an all-day brunch platter with eggs, avocado, bacon and tomato on sourdough toast and more creative dishes such as their Sweet Potato Fritters served with labneh dip and chilli jam.
Atlas Coffee also has other unique offerings. For instance, they host ‘Brew School’ every Saturday, where you can learn how to brew craft beers while enjoying complimentary samples. Plus, on Sundays, they have special yoga classes in their outdoor courtyard area – so you can get your caffeine fix while basking in the morning sun.
Sunday in Canberra
Location: 54 Ernest Cavanagh St, Gungahlin ACT 2912
On Sundays, Canberra has vibrant activities and is the perfect place to enjoy a leisurely brunch or lunch. One of the city’s most popular eateries is Sunday in Canberra in Gungahlin.
This cosy café tucked at the northern side of the bus interchange on 54 Ernest Cavanagh St
offers delicious dishes and the comfort food you crave, crafted from locally sourced ingredients.
You’ll love the stylish yet comfortable interior, complimented by exceptional service. What better way is there to rewind as you gear up for a new week?
The Creamery & Co.
Location: H34/33 Hibberson St Marketplace Gungahlin, Canberra 2912 Australia
The Creamery & Co. is a charming café in the heart of Gungahlin. Their menu features classic favourites such as Eggs Benedict served with crispy bacon and homemade hollandaise sauce and the famous Slow Cooked Lamb Pie – slow cooked for 12 hours until it’s tender and mouthwateringly succulent.
One highlight on the menu is the Chicken Schnitzel Burger, loaded with crunchy slaw and creamy mayo. They also have vegan options, including Vegan Nachos smothered in guacamole, salsa and jalapenos, plus hearty burgers dripping with flavour, such as the Beyond Meat Burger.
Gungahlin boasts some of the best cafes in Canberra, offering various delicious dishes and unique experiences. From classic favourites at The Creamery & Co. to creative cocktails at Le Bon Melange – there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city!
So, what are you waiting for? Check out these top 5 cafes today the next time you are in Gungahlin.
Steak Frites Bistro Launches Lunch Service Featuring Duck Confit on Brioche
The recently opened Steak Frites Bistro, located in Hell’s Kitchen, is the perfect place for those seeking a French-fix during midday. Starting next Monday, March 6th, the popular French bistro will be serving lunch from 11:30 am – 3 pm.
Other highlights from the menu include, but are not limited to:
Hors D’œuvres:
- Pâté de Campagne: Country style pâté of duck & pork, cassis mustard.
- Escargots de Bourgogne: Burgundy snails cooked in parsley-garlic butter with croûtons served in a shallow dish rather than the traditional snail plate.
Les Sandwichs:
- Sliced Steak on Baguette: 6 oz. Hanger steak, melted onions and mushrooms, garlic aioli, and gruyère.
- Burger Français: A dry-aged prime beef blend patty topped with gruyère, dijonnaise, shallots, and cornichons, served on brioche with pommes frites.
Plats Principaux:
- Salmon Béarnaise: Pan roasted organic salmon, Brussel sprouts, and bacon lardons.
- Gruyère Omelette: Soft cooked organic eggs and lyonnaise potatoes.
- Côte de Bœuf (for two): Maître d’hôtel butter, frites and petite salad.
Events
Hip hip Hooray National Cocktail Day
Three cheers for this amazing holiday. National Cocktail Day is just around the corner on March 24 and we couldn’t be more tickled pink as we get ready for some amazing sips. We love them and you certainly will too.
Warm up as the weather starts to turn and ignite spring with our new favorite recipes this month.
Rosérita – Campo Viejo Rosé – This will give you the tangy twist you desire on March 24.
Ingredients:
1⁄4 part Campo Viejo Rosé
1.5 parts Altos Silver Tequila
1⁄2 part Fresh Lime Juice
1⁄4 part Fresh Lemon Juice
1⁄2 part Agave Nectar
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain over crushed ice into a rocks glass.
Raspberry Rosé Cocktail – Mumm Napa Brut Rosé – It just got so fruitylicious in here!
Ingredients:
1 lime, cut into wheels
½ part raspberries
Sugar, to taste
1 bottle Mumm Napa Brut Rosé, chilled
Fresh raspberries & lime wheels for garnish
Method:
Muddle lime wheels, raspberries, and sugar. Rest until sugar is dissolved. Strain using fine mesh strainer. Add 1 part compote & 5 parts Mumm Napa Brut Rosé to a glass. Garnish with additional raspberries & lime wheels. Enjoy!
La Rousse – G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé – Oh, sweet, sweet tastes you make me want to sing the high, high notes at the top of my lungs this month and beyond!
Ingredients:
1 part The Glenlivet 12 Year Old
1 part Blood Orange Syrup
3 parts G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé
Method:
Stir whiskey and blood orange syrup over ice. Strain into rocks glass with cold draft. Top with G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé. Garnish with dehydrated blood orange and blood orange cubes.
Happy National Cocktail Day!
Cover art by Katarzyna Grabowska on Unsplash
Food and Drink
La Pulperia is a Gem of a Restaurant in Hells Kitchen
Nestled onto the corner on 44th Street and 623 9th Avenue is La Pulperia, a restaurant featuring rustic Latin cuisine. La Pulperia cuisine has a combination of European influences from places like Italy and Spain. The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Miguel Molina, who prides himself on his creativity reimagining dishes from Latin and South American countries like Peru, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, to create and plate dishes that are totally unique.
The decor is quaint, cozy, relaxed and completely inviting. Here you will find handcrafted floor tiles from Mexico, reclaimed wood from Brazil on the ceiling.It is the perfect date night place, as well as a night of treating yourself to a remarkable meal.
Toasting off the evening I started with Coquito Passion ($15) filled with Silver Rum, Coconut Rum, Passion Fruit Pureé, Fresh Mint and was refreshing and the perfect start.
Starting off with the guacamole ($15) this tasty slightly spicy dip was served with Hass avocado, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice, yellow corn tortilla chips. I am a huge fan of this traditional starter and it was done well.
For appetizers we had the Corn & Cheese empanadas($11), which were flakey and filled with Manchego cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, cilantro and for dipping a refreshing chimichurri sauce. I would definitely come back for this.
To add to this my guest ordered the Lobster Taquitos ($22) which he raved about, loving the caramelizad pineapple, cilantro, avocado mousse and spicy mayonnaise, along with the chunks of lobster.
For entrees my guest had the NY Strip Sirloin ($45) served with roasted potatoes, marinated red pepper, green salad, chimichurri-salsa criolla. The steak was mouth wateringly tender and the potato’s were out of this world.
I had the Short Ribs Pappardelle ($29), which had a thrilling surprise…the Pappardelle was homemade, which made the taste exquisite. Besides tender cubes of Short Ribs, the dish was served with Granna padano cheese in a tangy puttanesca sauce with a kick.
For dessert flan ($10) with a light topping a delicious light caramel sauce.
Our server was so knowledgeable and exactly who you want to serve you.
On Saturday and Sunday at 12pm & 2:30pm there are drag brunches to be had. And from Monday – Friday 4pm – 7pm there are happy hour specials on food and drink. The best part is during the summer their is outside seating for 46 Guests.
I highly recommend La Pulperia at 623 9th Avenue for a meal that is out of this world.
