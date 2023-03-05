5 Best Cafes in Gungahlin

Gungahlin is home to some of the finest local cuisine in Canberra. The Gungahlin region boasts a wide variety of cafes, each with a unique menu and ambience.

Whether you’re looking for a light meal or a full-blown feast, Gungahlin has it all. You’ll find everything from traditional Italian eateries to chic modern restaurants.

Let’s explore the top 5 cafes that light up Gungahlin’s culinary scene as we look at what makes each cafe special.

Le Bon Melange

Location: On the corner of Bruning Street and Gungahlin Place, Canberra 2912 Australia

Le Bon Melange is a one-of-a-kind café located in the heart of Gungahlin. Since its opening, this charming French bistro has become a go-to spot for visitors and locals seeking an unforgettable dining experience.

The café’s menu features classic French dishes and modern twists on traditional recipes. For starters, you can try their famous Le Boudin Noir Tartine – black pudding served with grilled ciabatta bread and topped with crème fraîche.

Other mouth-watering favourites include Duck Confit, Croque Monsieur, Escargot Provençale and Lobster Thermidor – all cooked to perfection by the experienced chefs at Le Bon Melange!

Le Bon Melange also boasts an extensive drinks menu with specialty cocktails. You’ll find classic martinis and creative concoctions such as their signature ‘French 75’ – gin mixed with champagne & lemon juice.

This Café

Location: 4-6 Hibberson Street, Canberra 2912 Australia

Suppose you’re looking for a unique dining experience. In that case, this café also offers private dining at the ‘Chef’s Table’ – a special restaurant area where guests can enjoy an intimate dinner prepared by the chefs.

Enjoy dishes with fresh ingredients as you indulge in deep conversations in the candlelight and cosy space.

Atlas Coffee

Location: 33 Hibberson St Shop 49 The Marketplace, Canberra 2912 Australia



Atlas Coffee is a cozy café in the heart of Gungahlin. It offers an extensive array of breakfast and lunch options in a relaxed and inviting environment.

The menu features classic favourites like an all-day brunch platter with eggs, avocado, bacon and tomato on sourdough toast and more creative dishes such as their Sweet Potato Fritters served with labneh dip and chilli jam.

Atlas Coffee also has other unique offerings. For instance, they host ‘Brew School’ every Saturday, where you can learn how to brew craft beers while enjoying complimentary samples. Plus, on Sundays, they have special yoga classes in their outdoor courtyard area – so you can get your caffeine fix while basking in the morning sun.

Sunday in Canberra

Location: 54 Ernest Cavanagh St, Gungahlin ACT 2912

On Sundays, Canberra has vibrant activities and is the perfect place to enjoy a leisurely brunch or lunch. One of the city’s most popular eateries is Sunday in Canberra in Gungahlin.

This cosy café tucked at the northern side of the bus interchange on 54 Ernest Cavanagh St

offers delicious dishes and the comfort food you crave, crafted from locally sourced ingredients.

You’ll love the stylish yet comfortable interior, complimented by exceptional service. What better way is there to rewind as you gear up for a new week?

The Creamery & Co.

Location: H34/33 Hibberson St Marketplace Gungahlin, Canberra 2912 Australia



The Creamery & Co. is a charming café in the heart of Gungahlin. Their menu features classic favourites such as Eggs Benedict served with crispy bacon and homemade hollandaise sauce and the famous Slow Cooked Lamb Pie – slow cooked for 12 hours until it’s tender and mouthwateringly succulent.

One highlight on the menu is the Chicken Schnitzel Burger, loaded with crunchy slaw and creamy mayo. They also have vegan options, including Vegan Nachos smothered in guacamole, salsa and jalapenos, plus hearty burgers dripping with flavour, such as the Beyond Meat Burger.

Gungahlin boasts some of the best cafes in Canberra, offering various delicious dishes and unique experiences. From classic favourites at The Creamery & Co. to creative cocktails at Le Bon Melange – there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city!

So, what are you waiting for? Check out these top 5 cafes today the next time you are in Gungahlin.