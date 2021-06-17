5 Best Takeaways in the Sutherland Shire

Find yourself in Sutherland Shire craving for a delicious meal to ease your cravings? Congratulations, because you are in for a treat. Not only are these restaurants offering delicious food, but they also provide excellent customer service and attention to detail.

Here are the top 5 restaurants in the Sutherland Shire that deserve a visit.

1. Alphabet Street

Picture by management on Tripadvisor

Alphabet Street is a bar and restaurant of modern Asian cuisine exclusively opened during lunch, dinner, and after-hours.

A few reviewers recommend trying the grilled fish and pork belly, while others testify to the restaurant’s commitment to tasty meals. It even accommodates vegetarian and vegan diets, also offering customers gluten-free options.

⅝ The Kingsway, Cronulla, New South Wales Australia

2. Moim Japanese Kitchen

Picture by management on Tripadvisor

For another restaurant of Asian food specialty, Moim Japanese Kitchen is a wonderful choice. Its menu includes sushi rolls, bento boxes, chicken and beef teriyaki, as well as mouthwatering gyozas.

Some frequently ordered meals are the Beef Tataki, Kingfish Carpaccio, and the Aburi Salmon Sushi. Many testify it is one of the best Japanese restaurants that never disappoints.

134 Oak Rd, Kirawee, New South Wales 2232 Australia

3. Blackwood Pantry

Picture by management on Tripadvisor

Brunch lovers will appreciate the variety of dishes ranging from French Toast, Porridge, poached eggs, and classic cheeseburgers. Coffee is one of the staple drinks on the menu, so get ready to order a Hot chocolate/mocha, Masala Chai Latte, Lotus Biscoff Latte, Cold Brew, or stick to something simple like the Short Black Coffee.

33 Surf Lane, Cronulla, New South Wales 2230 Australia

4. Kuroneko Ramen

Picture by management on Tripadvisor

Kuroneko Ramen is another great Japanese restaurant with some customers urging people to try the Seaweed Salad and Chicken & Prawn Ramen.

At Kuroneko Ramen, details are of utmost importance. Their signature dish, Kuoenko’s both is boiled for over 14 hours to achieve its taste. You will have the luxury of experiencing unique flavors because all of the ingredients used in the noodle bar are selected from premium local suppliers.

4/720 Old Princes Highway Sutherland, New South Wales 2232 Australia

5. Pilgrims Cronulla

Picture by management on Tripadvisor

Praised for its great food and service, Pilgrims Cronulla is the place to go for a filling breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You will find vegetarian and vegan choices like the Vegan Acai Bowl and the Full Breakfast on the menu. Meat eaters could give the Mushroom and Halloumi Burger a taste. It’s on a toasted wholemeal roll with avocado, tomato, mushrooms, and beetroot garlic sauce.

Customers love the quick service, warm smiles, and courteous staff that compliments the top-quality meals. Also, the section downstairs is dog-friendly, and the prices are reasonable.

97 Gerrale St, Cronulla, New South Wales 2330 Australia

Regardless of your taste and dietary preferences, know these restaurants provide customers with savory dishes that differ in cultural representation and flavor. It might be time to move to the Sutherland Shire and take a look at one of the restaurant’s menus and choose what best appeals to your taste buds.