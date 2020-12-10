5 Common Health Issues as You Age

Ageing is a completely natural part of life and not something that people should be embarrassed about, but despite this, many people feel ashamed about when they start to age and encounter many of the common problems that ageing can present and will try to conceal their ageing. Knowing what the main problems of ageing are will help you to find ways to delay these issues from occurring as well as identify the best ways to manage these problems. While everyone ages differently, these are the most common problems that people encounter as they start to age along with how best to manage these situations.

1. Aches & Pains

Aches and pains are one of the most common and frustrating problems that people experience as they age. People will often have joint pain and might find that this can impact just about every aspect of life. Obviously, this is incredibly frustrating and can impact your quality of life, but you can prevent this with low impact cardio, leading a healthy lifestyle, getting enough sleep and regular stretching.

2. Forgetfulness

Many people also suffer a cognitive decline as they start to age which can be both frustrating and a cause for concern. Obviously, forgetfulness could be indicative of something more serious, so it is something that needs to be monitored, and you may need to be checked out if it becomes a problem. Hopefully, you can keep your mind sharp as you age by using it as much as possible through hobbies, brain games, socializing and keeping up to date with current affairs.

3. Dental Problems

Dental problems are also highly common and lead many seniors to require dentures. When people have dentures, they often find them uncomfortable to wear, which can make tasks like talking and eating challenging. Fortunately, there are many effective ways to make dentures more comfortable, including opting for nylon-based materials, using proper hygiene and care, using adhesives and getting any damaged repaired, to name a few solutions.

4. Isolation

It is one which is not so obvious, but many seniors feel isolated when they stop working and do not leave the house as often (this is particularly common with those that live alone and now during COVID-19. It is something that you need to be aware of and make a concerted effort to avoid, so many seniors find it helpful to join local groups and communities, start new hobbies or volunteer in addition to seeing friends and family as often as possible. If you do begin to feel isolated or suffer from any mental health issues, you should always reach out as there are people that can help.

5. Malnutrition

Many seniors also suffer from malnutrition which can lead to a range of other health issues. Older people may not eat as much as they should whether this is due to forgetfulness, being unable to visit the store regularly or even mental health problems. You can avoid this by having food delivered each week and setting yourself reminders if you are forgetful.

These are a few of the most common elderly health issues and being aware of these will hopefully help you to prevent them from happening to you.