5 Cool budget-friendly ideas for boring furniture!

Does your current furniture look outdated or in serious need of some TLC? As we’re all spending more time at home these days it’s the perfect time to take on a fun and creative home project. It can be a great way for the family to spend time together or even become a great “me time” project to focus on.

Use what you’ve got

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – but if it’s looking a bit neglected some attention is needed! Pinterest has some brilliant, creative ideas on redecorating interior spaces. An excellent time to learn how to mosaic, reupholster furniture or macramé. Head over to the craft store, browse and see what inspiration you can find there. For more upcycling ideas, click here.

Head down to the basement…

Over the years you may have forgotten what’s accumulated downstairs. It’s amazing the effect that some sandpaper, a fresh lick of paint and varnish can have on old, dated furniture. This is a great opportunity for some spring cleaning and reassessing the general décor of your home. If that spare couch in the basement hasn’t been used in the past five years perhaps it time to have it reupholstered and move it upstairs or…

Yard sale!

A great way to get rid of unwanted furniture and pick up some great bargains. People are generally quite flexible and it can be a fun day out. Give the kids $20 bucks each and encourage them to get something nice for their own rooms too. If second-hand bargain hunting is not for everyone though and you would be pressured to make a decision right there and then – if you come back later the item might be gone or the seller might realize how much you like the item, making negotiation difficult.

Cheap furniture shopping

Now we all know how practical and affordable shops like IKEA are but the most frustrating thing is that it’s so distinguishable because most of us have something from there. A great way to make it less recognizable and add your own personal touch is to get a nice table cloth, bedding or throw pillows from a different, lesser known brand.

Ask about showroom models

Retail outlets tend to display their new and trendy furniture items in their showroom, however, the model used for show can never be sold for the same price as its counterparts. It might be worth keeping an eye out for when they get new stock in in order to pick up the old showroom model for a bargain.