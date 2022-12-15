5 Expert Plans To Help Lose Weight

Taking care of our health and well-being is so important – and this could mean different things to all of us. For some, it may be getting enough exercise, for others, it may mean looking after their mental health. But another element that plays a role in creating a healthy lifestyle is weight loss. Losing weight can help improve your well-being in many ways and can change your life if you find a plan that suits you. Below, we’re going to look at 5 diets to help you find the best weight loss plan for sustainable results.

WW

WW is one of the most popular plans to help you lose weight. Formerly known as Weight Watchers, WW is a diet that’s based on a points system. Each food is made up of a various number of points – the fewer points, the more you can eat. For example, some foods on the WW plan are zero points, like fruit and vegetables, eggs, and fish. This plan gives you a specific number of points you can use in a day to achieve your target weight loss. Although it can help you to lose weight, it allows you to balance your diet and still eat some of your favourite foods. You will have to pay a membership for this WW plan; however, it does give you access to the app, allows you to track easily and means you can take advantage of 1-on-1 coaching.

Noom

If you’re looking for sustainable weight loss, Noom could be the best option for you. This app is based on building healthy habits. Like the WW app, it allows you to track your food intake with ease, and even categorises food for you, in green, yellow, and red depending on how nutritious they are. Noom users will base their diet on foods that are low in calorie density. You’ll need a monthly subscription with Noom, where you will be given access to a virtual coaching team, recipes, a tracker, and daily lessons. Noom is one of the best apps when it comes to making a lifestyle change for the better.

PlateJoy

This is a plan specifically formulated to make healthy eating and meal planning easier. It’s an app that allows you to customise your plan depending on your goals, and any dietary requirements, and you can even work out portion sizes for all members of the family. PlateJoy means you can enjoy delicious, healthy food with ease – and it will even create a handy shopping list for you! This app means no more excuses when it comes to making a change.

DASH Diet

This diet is great for those of us that are conscious about heart health. DASH is an abbreviation for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension – also known as high blood pressure. Having high blood pressure can lead to dangerous conditions later in life, so changing your diet can be a useful tool to help you reduce the chance of ill health. As well as giving you a good idea of the foods you should be eating daily, like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains, the DASH eating plan tells you how much of each food group you should eat a day, helping you to cut your intake of salt, and fat.

DoFasting

This is one of the best apps for those that would like to try fasting when it comes to weight loss, but they’re unsure how to get started. This plan may not be for everyone, but it can help you to lose weight safely and sustainably. You will take a quiz on the app before beginning, to help create a plan that will be beneficial for your circumstances. From this, your app will calculate how many calories you’ll need, your water intake, and workouts to suit you. The app will tell you when to begin fasting and when to eat, so you don’t have to constantly keep track of time. You will be able to create a schedule that works around your day. It’s not just fasting that this plan can help with, but it also allows you access to thousands of recipes to suit all dietary requirements. You can track a variety of health elements like steps and have access to health and wellness articles to help you on your journey.