Food and Drink

5 Highest Rated Restaurants in Kirrawee

Kirrawee lies in suburban southern Sydney in the state of New South Wales, Australia. Come here for the unique variety in recreation and entertainment options and proximity to Sydney proper. Stay for the delicious and enticing food.

What are the highest-rated restaurants for the best dining experience in Kirrawee?

Explore the most appetizing eateries in Kirrawee for an experience you will remember.

1. Moim Japanese Kitchen Kirrawee

    134 Oak Road, Kirrawee, New South Wales, 2233, Australia

    Moim Japanese Kitchen is located right in the centre of Kirrawee. Here you will find an

    eclectic variety of the freshest Asian fusion influences in their visually pleasing offerings. 

    Your taste buds will appreciate the Japanese, Korean, Vegetarian, and Vegan selections. 

    They have gluten-free offerings and are sensitive to food allergy concerns. Bring your own

    wine for a unique experience. As one reviewer notes, “Miso soup and seaweed salad best I 

    have tasted.”

2. My Bangkok Restaurant

    U 2 164 Oak Road, Kirrawee, New South Wales, 2233, Australia

    My Bangkok Restaurant serves up Thai and other regional Asian fare for your enjoyment 

    while offering vegetarian and vegan options. A reviewer raves, “My favourite Thai in 

    the Shire. Always fresh and love the staff. All love their job and want to please their 

    customers. Also offer a special fresh fruit dish to finish off.” The food selection is excellent 

    my favourite is the pork and Chinese broccoli! The menu prices are reasonable so you can

    explore and try an assortment of dishes.

3. Pellegrini’s Italian

    580 Princes Hwy, Kirrawee, New South Wales, 2233, Australia

    Pellegrini’s Italian brings the two worlds together – food and music! Their menu boasts an

    Australian influence on classic Italian cuisine. They offer a range of deals including lunch

    specials, free kids meals on Sundays, and a fun Happy Hour. Check out their Facebook 

    page for a schedule of live music to entertain you while dining in. A stellar review

    proclaims, “All in all, the best Italian I’ve ever had and my new favourite restaurant! We’ll 

    be back again and again.”

4. Golden Emperor

    151 Oak Road, Kirrawee, New South Wales, 2233, Australia

    The Golden Emperor Thai & Chinese Restaurant cooks up tantalizing Chinese and Thai 

    cuisine to give you a flavorful meal with vegetarian-friendly options. One reviewer boasts, 

    “The food is always hot tasty and cooked well. The staff are very friendly and remember 

    your name and orders and go very “extra mile” to make sure you have an enjoyable visit.” 

    Their menu boasts a Chef’s Selection that will win every time.

5. Thai Riffic

    G 10 580 Princes Hwy, Kirrawee, New South Wales, 2233, Australia

    Thai Riffic’s fun name may draw you in, and you will be glad it did. They serve up amazing 

    Thai and Asian delectable with vegetarian options. The unique decor and fresh ingredients 

    are sure to please. A rave reviewer notes, “Very good! We ordered the menu that has 4 

    different starters and 4 different dishes, everything was delicious, fish, pork, chicken! Exotic 

    flavor, spicy and well presented!”

Next time you are in Kirrawee stay for the day – dine in for breakfast, lunch, an evening meal and a snack or two in between. Grab a coffee and sumptuous dessert, then head out and enjoy all there is to see in Kirrawee. You will want to come back time and again, and maybe even stay a while.

