5 Incredible Sights That Will Make You Want To Go To Singapore

If you love to visit new places and experience a combination of natural beauty, rich history, and even a touch of luxury, the city-state of Singapore is the perfect place to book a hotel for your next vacation overseas. Considered one of the finest areas in Southeast Asia, it is both a great place to visit and even live. Travelers have such a wonderful time visiting they never want to leave.

Here are 5 sights that will make you wonder if it’s time to look into an application for a Singapore PR

1) Merlion Park

A beautiful place to enjoy a picnic, relax, or enjoy have an amazing photoshoot, Merlion Park is known for its greenery and intricate statues. Although the Merlion is a mythical creature, it reminds residents that the city-state has roots as a prosperous fishing hub, which is why you will see so many Merlion statues. The park is the perfect place to immerse yourself in Singapore’s rich culture and enjoy a day in the sun.

2) Singapore Flyer

The Singapore Flyer is one of the largest observation wheel experiences in the entire world. With an incredible view of Singapore’s famous Marina Bay, this wheelchair-accessible attraction is the perfect place to take your family, meet with your friends or go on a romantic outing.

After your trip in the flying capsule, you can eat a great meal, browse in the shops, and let your kids play right on the premises.

3) Gardens By The Bay

This botanic garden offers so many options of things to see and do. From its vertical gardens to multiple observatories and a fantastic children’s garden that includes a splash pad, Garden By the Bay is a beautiful place to spend the whole day.

When you are done taking pictures of the beautiful natural surroundings, there are cafés, food halls, and even a McDonald’s right in the gardens. You’ll have a beautiful view as well as an array of dining options to choose from for every meal during your visit.

4) Singapore Zoo

Your whole family can explore diverse environmental habitats at the Singapore Zoo. A Splash Safari Show, Jungle Breakfast with Orangutans, Fragile Forest, Wildlife Tour, and Rainforest Kidzworld are just a few fun experiences you will have at this wildlife location.

You will also find a bistro, café, and a KFC at the zoo as dining options.

5) Universal Studios Singapore

Southeast Asia’s only Universal Studios is located in Singapore. Over twenty rides, a water park, and an aquarium are just a few ways to spend your time visiting this park. There is even a New York City-themed destination to explore.

With endless attraction options, hotels, and restaurants, you can spend one or more days enjoying all Universal Studios has to offer.

These attractions and public spaces are only a few of the places you’ll want to spend time exploring when you go to Singapore. Although this city-state is small, it is filled with beautiful local sights to explore.

Another positive aspect is that English is spoken commonly throughout the area, making the spaces easier for visitors from the U.S. to navigate. The culture is so immersive that many tourists find themselves thinking that it is more than just a vacation experience; it could be a great place to live full time.

So, book your flight today and see all Singapore has to offer. As a beautiful and prosperous location, you’ll be sure to want to go back again.