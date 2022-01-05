5 Methods to Improve your Blogging by Peter DeCaprio Using an Effective Email Marketing Strategy

Blogging is a great way to enter the world of social media and content marketing for your business. It not only helps in keeping your online community active but also provides you with a platform to be known by more people across the globe. In addition, blogging can boost up your search engine ranking if done properly. In fact, there are many tools that allow you to measure how effective your blog posts have been in terms of their reach and readership. The secret to all above said success is an effective email marketing strategy.

In this blog post, Peter DeCaprio will discuss five techniques or ways through which you can make use of email marketing smartly for improving your blogging strategy:

1) Make use of a newsletter to encourage blog engagement:

Many people in the world of blogging and content marketing miss out on building a loyal online community. In fact, they also fail to communicate with their readers. However, things can be changed when you have an effective email strategy in place. With the help of newsletters, you can notify your audience about new blog posts through emails. In return, you not only get feedback from them but also establish a loyal online community that is willing to engage with your brand frequently.

2) Boost up ROI using auto responder messages:

Through this technique, you can send prewritten messages or welcome messages to new subscribers who join your mailing list for the first time. You can use these messages by inserting your blog posts’ headlines and URL in the signature line. This will help in building trust amongst your new readers and encourage them to visit your site more often.

3) Give away something useful in return:

Peter DeCaprio says You need not follow the traditional method of giving away freebies with each email in order to get subscribers to your email list. All you have to do is look for compelling offers that are exclusive, registered only on your site, or offered for a limited time period. You can offer newsletter discounts, free downloads of upcoming eBooks etcetera in exchange for an email address from people who visit your website. It will certainly boost up email subscription rates!

4) Encourage social sharing using incentives:

Though blogging is a great way to engage with your audience as well as improve search engine ranking, it can become even more profitable when you encourage social sharing. In fact, many blogging platforms will allow you to integrate the sharing buttons for email, Facebook, Twitter and Google+ on your blog posts. You can place these buttons at the end of each post so that readers have additional options if they choose to share your content with others.

5) Track your progress using analytics reports:

You need not go over each and every step in order to measure how effective is an email marketing strategy for enhancing your blog’s reach or growing subscribers’ list. In fact, all you have to do is connect with a tool that offers analytical insights about open rates, referral traffic, sharing rates and social media reach. This will not only help in measuring the growth of your email list but will also act as a guide for optimizing blog posts for better engagement with your audience!

Blogging is one of the most effective ways to grow an online platform that provides wide opportunities for businesses around the world. It allows companies to gain brand visibility through unique content creation that is shared on various other platforms like Facebook, Twitter etcetera. However, without an effective email marketing strategy in place, it is difficult to reap all these benefits from blogging. In fact, bloggers are often stuck with poor open rates or conversion rates. If you too are looking for ways through which you can enhance your blog’s performance through email marketing, feel free to follow these helpful tips!

Keeping these points in mind can help you achieve your goal of setting up a blog that works as an effective marketing tool. With the help of thorough research and analysis, you will be able to know what it takes to establish a loyal online community on your blogging platform. This will open the door for enhanced profitability through various monetization methods including ads, affiliate programs, or sponsored posts.

So, if you want to gain subscribers on your email list and improve your site’s search engine ranking at the same time, don’t forget to follow our tips on “what you should do before starting a new blog”. Give yourself a chance by following a successful blogger’s footsteps and end up with more traffic over time!