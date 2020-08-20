5 Reasons To Study For A Nursing Degree

If there is one thing that the world is always going to need, it’s nurses. It doesn’t matter who you are or how healthy you are – we all rely upon the kindness and talent of nurses throughout our lives. We all know that nurses are very valuable and important members of society, but have you ever considered becoming one?

Below are 5 compelling reasons to study a nursing degree. If you aren’t sure what you want to do with your life, but you know that you want to make a difference, a nursing degree could be the answer to your problems.

Some Of The Most Rewarding Work You Can Do

One of the most compelling reasons to pursue a career in nursing and study for a nursing degree is that working as a nurse is one of the most rewarding things that anyone can choose to do with their lives. Nurses make a real difference in the lives of their patients. Even when they aren’t saving lives directly, they are assisting doctors and other professionals in doing so.

Not only does this mean that you will get tremendous personal and professional satisfaction from working as a nurse, but it also makes it a career that is easier to stick with for the long-term. The work of a nurse can obviously be emotionally and physically demanding. However, the rewards for completing that work are enormous.

You Are Virtually Guaranteed A Job At The End Of It

Nurses are always in demand. In fact, with the Covid-19 pandemic expected to last well into 2021 at least, there is currently an even greater need for nurses than usual. But even in normal times, in a world free of pandemics, nurses are always going to be needed on the front lines of health care.

This makes a nursing degree a much safer investment than many other college degrees. There are many people who spend years studying their dream subject, the thing that they are most passionate about in the world, only to discover at the end of it that studying for a degree and landing a job in the industry are two very different propositions. Nurses do not have to worry about this as they can be certain that there will be plenty of positions open for them to apply for whilst they have earned their qualifications.

Excellent Career Progression Opportunities

Historically, the field of nursing has attracted more women than men. Part of the reason for this is that nursing remains one of the best fields for women in terms of career progression opportunities. All nurses have the potential to advance through the ranks of nursing, but women, who tend to be overlooked in favor of their male counterparts in other professions and industries, are able to advance through the ranks just as easily if not easier than men.

Advancing through the ranks means advancing your salary as well as your skills. For example, the difference between a regular nurse’s salary and a male nurse practitioner salary makes the cost of studying for a more advanced degree more than worth it.

Like other healthcare professionals, nurses will have the opportunity to choose a specialty and focus their efforts on working in a specific area of healthcare. There are also different levels of nursing, and nurses are free to progress through the ranks at their own pace. When you are ready to move your career on, you simply need to study for the next level of your nursing degree.

Work Wherever You Want

With a nursing degree under your belt, you can pretty much use to work wherever you like. Not only are nurses needed within a variety of different contexts throughout the United States, but a nursing degree from a US university can get you a job working as a nurse in another country.

When most people think of a nurse, they imagine someone working directly with patients in a hospital and assisting doctors. However, this is just one of the very many contexts in which nurses can work professionally. Some nurses work privately for individual patients, while others choose to work in facilities dealing with specific health care issues and patient groups.

Learn While You Work

Finally, nurses get to earn money while they earn their degree. Unlike apprenticeships, which are relatively low-paying, nurses in training will be earning a reasonable salary, even at the most junior levels.

These are just some of the reasons that studying for a nursing degree is a worthwhile endeavor for anyone looking for a new, rewarding career path. Nurses make a huge difference to individuals and to society.