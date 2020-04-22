5 Tips to Help You Cope with the Loss of a Loved One.

When you love someone dearly, it is impossible to imagine life without their presence. But if we lose that loved one, we not only have to imagine our life without them but also live it. Irrespective of the intensity of the emotional turmoil, we have to accept fate.

Here are a few other suggestions to help you cope with the loss of a loved one.

1. Allow the grieving process

A lot of content exists online about the 7 stages of grief which is worth reading to understand the various stages one often experiences. Many people have a tendency to try and move on with their lives immediately after they’ve lost someone special. By trying to return back to normal life without time to let reality sink in, people think that they will be able to avoid the sorrow and pain. This is a dangerous tendency.

If you restrict the grieving process, it will be more difficult to move on with your life. Give your heart some time, let this bitter truth sink in and then allow the grief of the loss to wash over you. Each one of us takes different steps to complete the grieving process. Don’t rush it. You will feel better only once it’s done.

2. Preserve their memories via memories page

Once we lose someone close to us, the thing that troubles us the most is the fact that we won’t be able to create new memories with them anymore. There will be times when you will miss the person a lot and will want to feel their presence in your life once again.

For times like these, you can create an online memories page for your loved one. It is an increasingly popular concept where you can create a personalized page filled with the favourite moments that you shared with your loved one in the form of photos, videos or simply sharing written stories. You can access this page at any point in time and pay tribute. You can also invite other people who share a special bond with that person. The best part about creating a memories page is the sense of permanence. Unlike physical objects that can be damaged or lost, an online memories page will exist forever.

3. Get into a new habit to keep you occupied

We try to spend as much time as we can in the company of the ones we love. But after an unfortunate loss of someone we are used to spending a lot of time with, it becomes really difficult to figure out a way to spend the time without feeling a tremendous amount of grief over their loss.

While dealing with the loss of a loved one, it is important that you find some new activity to keep yourself occupied. This will give your mind a break from the grief of the tragic loss you’ve suffered. Not keeping yourself occupied will lead you to think a lot about the loss of the person and it will become much more difficult for you to move on with your life.

4. Know when to seek help from professionals

Remember that sometimes, your own efforts might not be enough. Despite trying to move on, you may still be finding it difficult to deal with the loss.

Don’t prolong your grief by trying to deal with the loss on your own even after you’ve done everything you can but have still been finding it difficult to do so. Look for help from professionals like a counsellor or psychologist. A professional will help provide guidance on the right approach for your specific situation.

5. Accept that they are no more with you

Acceptance is the last of the 7 stages of grief. This means that you have acknowledged that they will no longer be physically present in your life. Only when you accept the reality of the loss will you be able to continue with your life.

However they can still be present in your life in virtual ways. Make time to remember them, reflect your memories and celebrate their lives.

It’s true that the loss of the person will never truly be recovered, but you will get a sense of closure and be able to make peace with your loss.

What’s gone is gone. It’s unfortunate and brutal, but it’s true. So, don’t throw away your life, instead get back up and face life with equal force.