5 Tips to Write Better English Essays

Writing an essay, like many things, can get better when you have lots of practice. But sometimes, practicing without any direction or guide to follow may not yield any positive results.

As a non-native English speaker, attempting to write in the language without any guidance can be frustrating and maybe almost futile.

You no longer have to struggle through writing your English essays because this article will provide five useful tips that will make writing your next essay a breeze.

Let’s get started.

Reviewing Your English Essay

You don’t have to be a fluent English speaker to write the best essays. Here’s what to do to get ahead:

Work with a Native Speaker

One of the best ways to hack your English essays is to work with a native English speaker to fine-tune your writing. Native speakers have a better idea of the language and can tell when some sentences are grammatically incorrect or poorly written.

They can also catch spelling errors that you may miss because you’re still learning the language. If you have native English-speaking friends, you can talk to them to give your essay a look over to see how English it sounds to an English native.

Alternatively, if you don’t have English-speaking friends, you can try an online homework help site for help. For example, Sweetstudy’s English answers provide English homework help in cases like this and show you how to improve your essay.

Tips for Writing Your Essay

If you need help with the basics when writing your essay, or are almost clueless about where to begin, let this list guide you:

Write Like a Reporter

When writing your essay, thinking like a reporter will help you get the best out of your topic. Begin by finding out a good amount of information for your thesis first.

Starting to write blindly may not be the best in this case, especially when you don’t know much about the topic. So, you need to get curious so you don’t run out of things to write about.

A good essay should cover a lot of information within the work to make it credible and factual. So, get curious and start researching. Ask specific questions that you can answer within your work.

For instance, if you’re writing about The Origin of Diamonds, you may have questions like: What are Diamonds? Where Do Diamonds Come From? How are Diamonds Created? What Countries are Famous for Diamonds? etc.

Have a List of Points to Discuss

The benefit of researching the topic is that it gives you a picture of what your essay should start to look like. For example, if you’re working on an argumentative essay, it is necessary to look at both sides of the argument to help you see what points you may need to counter when you start to write.

Before writing, create an outline or essay structure that will guide your work. An outline should typically begin with a topic, an introduction then comes the body of your work (which contains the main points of your work broken down into bits), and finally, a conclusion.

The body of your work is very significant because it tells the reader more about your topic statement, and it’s where you sell your arguments or points to convince them.

Outlines help give your work a structured flow so that your points are not scattered all over the essay, but coordinated, providing good flow to the work.

Split Up Sentences

Long, run-on sentences always make it difficult for readers to go through your essay. Writing simpler, shorter sentences makes your essay readable and better understood.

After writing your essay, it’s important to go over your work to find lengthy and split them up for better clarity and readability. However, it’s important not to make sentences too brief because it can make your essay sound disjointed.

Link closely related sentences with a semicolon or comma. If necessary, you can also reduce wordy sentences. Here’s an example:

Instead of saying, “I love to go to the spa, I love to take walks, and I love to feed the birds by the river every morning,” you should say, “I love going to the spa, taking walks, and feeding the birds by the river every morning.”

Use Writing Tools for Help

It’s easy for non-native speakers of English to hit a roadblock when writing essays because they just can’t find the right word to use. This is why you need writing tools like a thesaurus or dictionary to get you out of this problem.

These tools provide you with a list of words and synonyms that can boost the vocabulary in your essay. Writing like a near-native speaker requires that you use the vocabulary of English speakers.

These tools will help greatly in providing valuable and impactful words for your essay. In addition, editing and grammatical-error spotting tools like Grammarly can help you eliminate spelling errors that usually plague English essays.

They help your article look as expert as possible, and error-free essays usually attract good points for grades.

Writing an English essay becomes way better when you have tools and tips to guide you. So make the best of the tips and examples in this article to create better and more fluent essays over time.