5 Top Heating Trends Every Home Lover Should Know

Making sure your home is a cosy and welcoming space all year round is essential, and we can achieve this by the way we heat them. We’re all familiar with our traditional, white column radiators, but if you’re looking for something to suit your own personal aesthetic, look no further. Here are the 5 top heating trends that you should know about.

Eco-design

With energy prices on the rise, we’re always looking for ways to be more efficient. One of the top heating trends for this year is eco-design radiators. Convector radiators are a great example of how you can make the most out of heating your home. They work by taking in cold air at the bottom of the radiator, pushing out heated air from the top, and circulating it around your room. They are designed to be more effective at distributing air around the room with the use of convection fins. They come in all different shapes and sizes – vertical, compact, or standard.

Designer

These radiators can add a dash of luxury to any room in your home. They are made to be unique and should be appreciated as special pieces of furniture. Designer radiators are never boring. They are of the highest quality, give great performance and look stylish whilst doing it. Choosing a designer radiator for your home opens a whole new world of heating options for you, with specialist designs and styles to choose from in different colours and textures, you can say goodbye to your traditional radiator.

Colourful

If you like to be different, coloured radiators are for you. Gone are the days of radiators being traditionally white. Whether you’re looking for something to fit the aesthetics of your room or looking for a central feature, there are coloured radiators in all different styles, shapes, and sizes to suit. Whilst there’s nothing wrong with tradition, sometimes we crave a bit of a change, especially when it comes to home improvements. From sleek black to calming blue or even red if you really want your radiator to be eye-catching!

Anthracite Radiators

These radiators are right on-trend. With grey tones becoming increasingly popular in homeware and aesthetics, these radiators pack a punch when it comes to making a statement. Far from what we associate with traditional radiators, anthracite radiators are sleek and contemporary, as well as functional and efficient. They are growing in popularity, they come in vertical and horizontal options. They may be contemporary, but with the deep colours that are so popular in period properties, you can add a bit of modernity into an otherwise traditional home.

Chrome Radiators

Chrome radiators add a superior look to a room, whether you’re looking for a chrome towel rail for the bathroom or kitchen, or for a stunning feature radiator in the living room. Sleek and super stylish, chrome can bring an element of versatility to a room, fitting with any chosen aesthetic. If highly polished isn’t your thing, you could try a more subtle brushed finish. You can choose the right radiator for you depending on the space you have, available in slimline, classic, or curved.