5 Top Ways of Increasing B2B Lead Generation

What strategies are you employing to maximise your lead generation plan? We’ve some excellent suggestions for you.

Up to 53 percent of marketers state that half their budget goes into lead-generating efforts. Think about that for a minute—half of the marketing budgets go into identifying, nurturing, and converting prospective customers.

While most marketers focus purely on preparing qualified leads, assuming a holistic approach can do more than convert that one target into a customer.

It can turn them into brand advocates that attract plenty of new clients-leading to more growth.

Today, we look at top lead generation strategies that may help boost your hunt for new customers.

Running A/B Testing

This scientific approach to marketing campaigns allows you to validate changes to your copy, design, layout, incentives, CTAs, and other elements involved.

You create variations of your marketing programs and send them to similar audiences to determine which elements produce better results.

Best practices include:

Test one parameter at a time. In isolating one variable at a time and weighing its performance you’ll pick up the thing that’s responsible for performance change.

Split sample groups. Randomly but equally test with two audience groups (more if necessary) to draw conclusive results. Ensure each subset is substantially sizable to enable you to obtain statistically significant results. You’ll eventually have a winning variation that you can use.

Decide how significant the outcomes need to be before choosing one variation over the other. Ideally, the higher your threshold is, the more certain you can be of the results.

Give the test ample time to work. Allow your test to run for a sufficient period for you to obtain substantial differences between the variations. The results may happen in days, or weeks depending on website traffic and responses, test execution, and your company policy.

Cold Calling

How do you approach cold calling?

Do you think of it as a dreadful task that you just have to get done with?

It’s understandable because no one likes being rejected over and over—it kind of sticks, right? But your attitude reflects in your conversations. It may translate to no prospects moving forward with you.

If you want to increase your chances of scoring, consider the following:

Set personal feelings aside. Rejection comes with the job. Oftentimes people are busy and taking your call isn’t that high on their priority list. Learn to take it in your stride whenever prospects hang up or get upset with you.

Design a script. A proper script helps you explain your value proposition concisely, which means you keep the prospect on the phone for a shorter time. It also helps steer the conversation towards your goal.

Don’t lead with a question. Typical salespeople start conversations with questions, however, this approach can quickly bring the conversation to an end if the answer is a yes or no. Leading with a solution may generate more vested interest from your listener.

Set realistic goals. Unrealistic quotas increase pressure and ultimately lead to burnout. Talk to your manager about their expectations versus what is realistically reachable so you can set your goals accordingly.

Publish Case Studies

Case studies highlight the quantitative and qualitative benefits customers have experienced from their investment in your solutions.

They allow readers to visualise themselves using your products/services and reaping similar, if not higher benefits and give them the information they need to decide.

Best practices worth observing include:

Keep your case studies concise. Prospective customers want to know if the solutions work and up to what extent so they can evaluate whether you can help them. Show analytics that backs up your claims to strengthen your study.

Structure your case study in the context of your client’s goals. Data and stats are great but demonstrating the unique needs of the customer can have a bigger impact. You’ll need to illustrate how your initiative created a measurable impact on your client’s bottom line.

Add visual elements. In the spirit of showing and telling (to retain audience interest and improve understanding), select visual elements that will help connect the problem with the solution.

Use your case studies in retargeting campaigns. Prospects who’ve viewed are most likely interested in your offerings to a certain degree. You can educate them, answer lingering questions and address their hesitations through a positive case study.

Guest Blogging

As part of your overall content strategy, guest blogging helps amplify your reach, secure backlinks, and build online authority.

Done right, this strategy can translate the new audiences into new leads for your team to pursue. How do you do it?

Know your goals. Do you want to attract audiences to a specific landing page? Improve SEO through inbound links? Boost brand awareness? Perhaps to showcase your expertise so others can cite your work or invite you for speaking engagements?

Find sites that you can contribute to. More than just identifying sites that accept guest posts look for those that through positing thereon will help you attain your goals. Check their subscribers to have an idea of the potential audience you may reach.

Connect with site owners. Seek to form genuine relationships with site owners. Read the content they publish to understand the topics that matter to them. Follow them on social, comment on their blogs, and sign up for newsletters. By the time you pitch, you have knowledge of what they need.

Choose winning topics. Given your familiarity with the site, you know what goes, so think about topics that add value. Check the site for pitching and writing guidelines to increase the likelihood of acceptance. When writing that post, link back to specific pages on your site to increase relevance and action by the audience.

Online Reputation Management

Your online platforms are viewed by thousands of people around the globe, so what customers and prospects say about you matters.

Most customers today don’t write letters when they are angry with you. Nope. They call you out on social media and in a few hours, a small matter can spiral into a PR disaster.

How do you maintain online street credibility among online audiences?