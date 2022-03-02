5 Types Of CDL Jobs That Might Surprise You

Source

The American trucking industry has a shortage of 50,000 truck drivers. For ambitious individuals, this means new career opportunities. A CDL will open many job opportunities in the transport industry. Individuals that obtain this certification have the freedom to choose the job that aligns with their career goals. Whether you prefer to work locally or explore the world beyond the borders, many job opportunities wait for you. If you aren’t keen on driving, you can still enter the industry as a dispatcher or instructor. With so many options to choose from, you can check for cdl drivers jobs and find your favorite one.

What type of CDL jobs can you expect to find? This post outlines the five types of jobs that will surprise you!

Bus driving

If you’re looking for a CDL job but prefer not to be away from home, you can become an intercity bus driver. The requirements for this position are a clear driving history and a GED.

Your job is to serve specific bus routes and provide public transport service. Despite driving, the position includes:

Selling tickets.

Helping passengers who need directions.

Assisting those who need it.

The advantages of bus driving are communication with the public and not working overnight.

You can earn up to $40,000 annually if you choose to be a bus driver.

Delivery truck driving

Since the popularity of e-commerce is on the rise, delivery services will need more employees. As an individual, you will be supporting the US economy and helping people get the goods they need. Your job is to transport the product from the supplier to the consumer while ensuring it arrives in perfect condition without delays. You will be delivering different types of products for small stores or large companies such as Walmart and Amazon. This job will bring you up to $35,000 per year, depending on your experience and location.

Heavy equipment hauling

Heavy equipment hauling includes transporting heavy industrial equipment. If you don’t mind being away from home or driving across the country, this job will be the perfect choice for you. In addition, the position requires you to make sure your vehicle is operating correctly during the trip. Hauling heavy equipment is completed with a flatbed, tanker, or freight hauler. Expect to earn up to $45,000 per year.

Dispatcher

You will be surprised to find out that all CDL jobs include driving. If you don’t like driving or want to change career paths but remain in the industry, the dispatching position will be a perfect choice. The job includes communicating with drivers and managing the process. You will track the vehicles, pass important information, and communicate with carriers. In addition, a dispatcher will solve any problem that occurs in the process. The annual salary can reach $45,000.

Instructor

Another job that doesn’t include long-haul trips is a truck driving instructor. Your job is to teach the new generation of truck drivers that want to pursue their careers. If you’re going to become an instructor, you need to have driving experience. Some states require a minimum of 5 years of experience, but be sure to check with your local laws specific for your state. You can earn up to $51,000, making this career an excellent choice.

The trucking industry provides many options so that everyone can find the ideal fit for their needs. If you prefer to stay within your state, you can drive a delivery truck or bus driving. If you aren’t keen on driving, you can choose a career in dispatching or training.