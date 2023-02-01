5 Unpleasant Things Every Security Guard has to Face During Extreme Temperatures

The normal lives we live are a result of the many collective efforts of people that support us directly and indirectly. Security services is one such essential service that requires a lot of effort on part of the security guards. They have to work round the clock and be vigilant irrespective of

How they feel about it. Basically it is a very demanding job that needs constant energy and quick reflexes. Irrespective of the comfort of the space they are supposed to be in or the condition of their health, they are supposed to be vigilant of all situations. They have to undergo some basic training to be able to qualify for the post. Basically, it is a very responsible job that has many downsides to it. Here is a list of some unpleasant things that every security guard has to face during extreme temperatures.

1: The Rush

During summers the frequency of visitors increases. It is imperative for the security guard to be vigilant all the time. More people and more traffic needs much more attention and effort on part of the security guard.

The probability of a criminal entering in such a crowd increases naturally with the increase in traffic. With crowds, an increase in the levels of confrontation is obvious. In such a situation, it is the job of the security guard to be more vigilant and active. In places where the stakes are high and the risk factor is high it is imperative that the guard has to be extra cautious otherwise the situation can go out of control in no time. In high foot traffic time, the availability of best security operations tools becomes a very helpful option.

2: Exhaustion

Exhaustion is very obvious when it comes to the job of a security guard. Unless and until the shifts are moderate, the exhaustion can become a routine. Extreme temperatures mean that the guard would not be hydrated enough and not energized enough to do the job. The dragging on in every shift can become frustrating and lead them to unprofessional behavior intentionally or unintentionally. Exhaustion can lead to confusion too which would prove to be disastrous for someone whose reflexes are so valued.

3: High Stress levels

The security guard is expected to be vigilant of all types without any fail. This becomes more overwhelming when the weather condition is extreme. Your mind is constantly trying to adjust to this unusual situation. Add to that, having to be aware and show suspicion about unscrupulous elements.

The extreme temperatures basically make the life of a security guard a nightmare especially if the job is outdoors.

Too much stress can completely change the health condition of the security guard.

4: Risk

In this piece catching unsocial elements by the security guards has been mentioned more than once. It is the job of the security guard to filter all such kinds of people. Even in case of stopping an altercation the security guard is a very vulnerable person. It is quite possible that they get hurt in such situations. They cannot be on the winning side of the altercations all the time. In such situations the security guards are considered to be very vulnerable and can get injured in a very bad manner.

5: They are Supposed to Guard Outdoors

Isn’t this the worst situation to be in when it is too hot or too cold? They have to be out there no matter what time of the day it is and how hot or how cold it is.

It should be the responsibility of the establishment that is hiring them to look after them in such extreme situations. Having a security guard friendly policy is a good start for a change.





