Some people love to go crazy on their birthdays, whether it is by hosting a giant house party or going on an all-night bar crawl. And who can blame them?

However, not everyone likes to publicly celebrate their birthday. That is right – some people enjoy low-key, solo celebrations instead.

If you are an introvert or simply want to take a break from wild partying this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate your birthday alone.

1. Play online games

OK, let’s start with a good one: play online games.

Online games are a great way to celebrate your birthday, as you get to immerse yourself in some virtual action and experience the satisfaction of winning!

What type of games do you want to play? Sports? First-person shooters? RPGs? Adventure quests? The options are limitless, whether you have a console or PC.

If you want to have some explosive fun on your birthday, you should try online gambling in Canada. So get ready to have a birthday celebration you’ll never forget!

2. Treat yourself to some birthday gifts

It is your birthday, so it is only right that you spend some dough on yourself! Here are some ideas on what to buy:

New clothes for your closet

A brand-new TV

Immersive headphones

A smart watch

Right now, there are lots of exciting tech devices out there for you to get. Read more here.

3. Movie marathon!

Maybe you should celebrate your birthday the classic way by going on a movie marathon.

Firstly, make sure to top up your Netflix subscription. Next, have a browse of which movies you think you might like. From actions to comedies, Netflix has it all. And if you’re still unsure which movies to watch, check out this movie list.

4. Order a takeout

Let’s be honest, nobody wants to cook for themselves on their birthday. Instead, they want to order a giant takeout, whether it is Indian, Chinese, or classic American food!

So, when you are hungry, call up your favorite takeout spot and order everything off the menu that you want. After all, you deserve it!

5. Make a birthday resolution list

Birthdays often symbolize the start of new eras for people. For example, most people enter a new stage in their lives when they turn the big 30 or when they hit 25. So, when you hit a significant birthday milestone, it is a great idea to make your own personalized birthday resolution list!

A birthday resolution list is the same concept as a new year’s one. Therefore, you want to think carefully about what you might want to include on your list. It could be whatever you want, from cutting down on sugar and caffeine to improving your mental health. Remember to be creative and try to stick to your resolutions – even when life gets a little challenging.

If you are spending your birthday alone this year, make sure to try out at least a couple of these ideas. Happy birthday!