5 Ways to Cope with Isolation

As the new coronavirus transforms the lives of people around the world, many are struggling to cope with stress-induced by isolation. Social distancing is a phenomenon that has become the new norm. It creates a burden that could trigger emotional and mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression. Hence, the need to find effective ways to cope with loneliness.

Experts recommend a wide variety of coping mechanisms that have been shown to mitigate the effects of cabin fever. Some of the best ways to cope involve keeping yourself busy, thus ensure that your mind is always engaged.

Doing so minimizes boredom, which is a risk factor for developing depression or anxiety. Many people are adopting non-traditional ways to stay connected socially to retain a semblance of normality.

Here are some of the ways to keep your mind occupied during a Covid-19 lockdown.

1. Be social

Staying in touch with family and friends via phone, email, or social media is a practical solution to beat the isolation blues. Video calling enables you to mimic the in-person experience that you crave during a lockdown or quarantine. This approach helps you feel connected, thus counteracting the loneliness and stress.

Consider arranging family get-togethers via online platforms like Skype and Whatsapp to keep the connection alive. You can also participate in virtual religious or entertainment events hosted online. An ever-increasing number of organizations are hosting digital gatherings. You must share feelings with family and friends.

2. Play Andar Bahar online game

Andar Bahar is an Indian game available to players around the world. You can keep your mind distracted during isolation by playing this captivating card game. Also known as Katti, the game is easy to play even for beginners. It will undoubtedly keep you occupied for many hours.

It involves the use of a single deck of cards, which you can play during day or night time depending on your schedule. You need high-speed internet to ensure optimal play. The best part is that you can play Andar Bahar via a smartphone or tablet. Many beginners master the game in less than 24 hours, which means you will enjoy the experience faster.

Andar refers to boxes used to store the cards on the table. The boxes appear on the left of the screen while Bahar boxes appear on the right of the screen. Both sets of boxes are designed to hold the cards during gameplay. When playing the game, you should correctly predict the landing position of a card – left or right.

3. Engage in physical activities

It is important to spend some time outside in your backyard or patio to enjoy some fresh air. Also, use your time outdoors to engage in physical activity. Exercise allows your body to release feel-good chemicals that will keep you cheerful and clear-minded. You can engage in a wide variety of exercises depending on the amount of space available at your home.

The lack of exercise is linked to high levels of anxiety while regular physical activity contributes to a marked reduction in stress hormones like cortisol.

4. Express your creative side

Engaging in creative activities is one way to keep yourself occupied and counteract the effects of isolation. You can reconnect with some of your favorite hobbies like singing, writing, painting, or cooking. This approach can generate excitement and help you focus on productive activities.

Once you complete a specific project, you will experience a feeling of accomplishment. In turn, you will find it easier to boost your mood and look forward to your next creation. If you love writing or singing, you could share your feelings about the challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. Chill out

Take advantage of the isolation to rest properly and clear your mind. You can achieve higher levels of restfulness by engaging in meditation, relaxation exercises, listen to a mindfulness podcast, or deep breathing. When done properly, these measures can contribute to an improvement in your emotional and mental health.

You are sure to find it easier to deal with frustration, boredom, and stress. In the end, the time you spend at home can become more enjoyable, relaxing, and memorable. Also, reserve time to chat with family and friends.