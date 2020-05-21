5 Ways to Cure Boredom at Home

Have you found yourself in a bored rut at home with nothing to do? Perhaps you’re on break from school or you’ve taken a vacation from work only to find that you’d rather be working. Perhaps you’re literally ON your vacation and it’s not as awe-inspiring or stimulating as you’d hoped it would be.

Whatever has you cooped up inside, here are some things to do to keep you busy when you can’t think of anything to do.

1) Light it Up

If you have a medical or mental health condition and you find that not having something to occupy your time makes you feel antsier and restless, consider giving medical marijuana a go. Using marijuana has the potential to decrease stress and make your situation more bearable.

However, before you buy any products, you’ll need to research your state’s laws. In several states, it’s legal for medical purposes such as seizures, chronic pain, cancers, autoimmune disorders, OCD, PTSD, and many other ailments. In some states, it’s available for recreational use.

Learn how to get a medical weed card in Michigan and other states here.

2) Take a Hike (No, Seriously)

It’s been proven time and time again that getting outside in the sun is necessary Vitamin D rays on you has exponential health benefits.

It’s also been proven that 30 minutes of exercise three times a week can have a tremendous positive impact on your mood, skin, and of course, physical appearance.

So, why not go outside for a nice hike and knock both of those out in one go? A nice hike will take up about an hour or so of your day and leave you feeling so much better afterwards. This is an opportunity to challenge yourself on a trail you’ve never explored. You’ll walk away with a sense of accomplishment, having completed a hike you never imagined doing before.

3) Make Something Pretty

When all you do is consume movies on Netflix, little blurbs of Twitter content, or memes on Facebook, your brain gets stagnant and you start to feel empty and unsatisfied. The irony is that the more we consume, the more we want.

Sometimes, it’s important to take an intentional step back away from the media and actually make something. It doesn’t have to be perfect, and you don’t even have to share it with anyone.

Here are some ways to get creative:

Make a little doodle on a piece of paper or color in an adult coloring book.

If you have a musical instrument, try writing your own melody.

Learn a new craft like making a candle or sew something together.

Take up journaling and write the things you’re grateful for.

4) Purge Your Home

Few things feel better than getting rid of clutter that doesn’t bring you joy.

Take a moment to consider everything in your home. Was every purchase intentional, or did you sometimes get overwhelmed by a sale and buy something you didn’t really want?

Time off from work or school is the perfect time to systematically go through your house and make sure that everything you have actually makes you smile. It’s refreshing to walk into a room and know that everything in there has a purpose and a place.

5) When All Else Fails

If you’ve considered all of these options and they all feel too overwhelming or unappealing, this may be a sign of burnout.

Not every waking moment of time off has to be productive. If rest is what you need, take it! Lounge around the house in your favorite pajamas and watch bad romantic movies. Sleep late into the morning and don’t set an alarm.

When your body is tired of lounging, it will tell you, and then you can give the productivity list another go.

