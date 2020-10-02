5 Ways To Hire The Best People For Your Business

Whether you’re launching a start-up or expanding a fully-fledged business, hiring people to join your team is never an easy task. It’s often said it’s the people that make a company great – so how can you make sure that you’re getting the best candidates?

In this article, we’ll explain how you can adapt your hiring strategy to attract the best talent. Whatever your sector, these top tips will help you look in the right places, ask the right questions, and ultimately, hire the right people.

1. Carry Out A Background Check

Nobody wants to sign an employment contract only to find out that their applicant isn’t who they said they were. Time is money in the business world, so this could end up being a costly and infuriating mistake.

Carrying out a comprehensive background check is an efficient way to avoid this problem. From criminal records to questionable references, this process will make sure that your would-be employee hasn’t twisted the truth on their application.

2. Create A Hiring Panel

If possible, always interview new applicants as part of a hiring panel. Getting fresh perspectives from the other members of your team will help you to make a balanced decision about what’s best for the company, rather than acting on your own impulses. While this can be tempting, especially if you run your own business, it’s important that any new employees can fit in with your overall company culture – especially if your business is lean.

Are you hiring for a role in marketing or accounts? Then why not invite the rest of the department to meet your shortlisted applicants?

This isn’t just a good move for the department: it’s also a good move for your new employee, who will already have met their new colleagues and find it easier to hit the ground running in their first week.

3. Add Tests to The Hiring Process

Longwinded application processes may be a pain for the applicants, but this is a vital step if you want to hire the best people. If you need somebody who’s an excellent copywriter or expert coder, don’t just accept it from their CV. Ask your applicant to write you a hypothetical social media post or demonstrate some code.

This will give you a much clearer idea of their skills. You’ll see if they’re able to improvise quickly based on your spontaneous prompt, which tells you a lot more than a resume does. If they hand the test in late or make excuses for it being half-finished, their level of commitment will be obvious.

4. Leave Out the Jargon

It’s all too common to see job descriptions filled with ‘business speak’ – a load of jargon which can be difficult to make sense of. If you want to hire the best people, make sure that you always write a clear, straightforward, and honest job specification.

Being able to convey what it is that you’re looking for will make it much easier for you to communicate the needs of your company. In turn, this will mean your applicants are better placed to explain how they fit the bill!

5. Consider Hiring Remotely

When you hire remotely, you can attract some of the best talent in the country. If your company isn’t tied to an office, this is a great way to free your business from the constraints of location and recruit the best person for the job – wherever they happen to live.

Bottom Line

If you’re stressed about finding the best applicants, follow these tips. Remember that the more information you require of the candidates, the better you’ll get to know them early on. This will save you a lot of regret later on, and you’ll feel like you trust your team more than ever before.