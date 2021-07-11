MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
$5000 One Time Grants to More than 3,000 Working NYC Artists

Join Firelight Media and Black Public Media (BPM) along with other NYC arts organizations are partnering with the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre (QT) on the City Artist Corps Grants program. City Artist Corps Grants will distribute one-time $5,000 grants to more than 3,000 working NYC artists – including filmmakers – who will engage the public with arts activities across New York City’s five boroughs beginning this July.

Firelight Media, BPM and NYWIFT recognize the damaging impact COVID-19 has had on the city’s artists. We’re making sure NYC’s media makers know about this opportunity to apply for and use the City Artist Corps Grant resources to share their work. This webinar will include a brief overview of the City Artist Corps Grants program, specific information for media makers who seek to apply for the grant, and a live Q&A. Hosted by Michon Boston, project manager, with introductory remarks by Marcia Smith, president of Firelight Media and Leslie Fields-Cruz, Executive Director of Black Public Media. Be ready to submit!

Cycle 2 Deadline is July 20.

Learn more about City Artist Corps Grants and apply here: https://www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/city-artist-corps-grants.

Workshop Date: Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 at 1:00pm 
How to View the Workshop: Please see the Zoom link in the confirmation email
Cost: Free

