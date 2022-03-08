57th Academy Of Country Music Awards Names Winners

Winners have been announced for the 57TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Hosted by Dolly Parton alongside by co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, the two-hour concert event of the year live streamed globally on Prime Video tonight from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Miranda Lambert for the first time. Lainey Wilson led the night in total wins with three, followed by Lambert and Carly Pearce with two wins apiece. This year’s 57th ACM Awards featured an all-star lineup of memorable performances and collaborations featuring 22 performances from 28 artists.

Fans can relive all of the excitement of the ACM Awards now on Prime Video. On March 8 beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, fans will be able to watch the entire 57th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, as well as a special rebroadcast of performances. On March 10 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can also watch the Awards in the Amazon Music app.

Winner Highlights of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards:

This is Miranda Lambert’s first win for Entertainer of the Year, and her win qualifies her for the coveted Triple Crown Award (New Female/Male Artist of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year). Her two wins tonight bring her total ACM Awards count to 37, more than any artist in ACM Awards history.

This marks Carly Pearce’s first win for ACM Female Artist of the Year and her second win for Music Event of the Year, bringing her total ACM Awards count to four.

After winning New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson was awarded Song of the Year, marking her second and third ACM Award wins as both artist and song co-writer.

This is Chris Stapleton’s third Male Artist of the Year win, and his 13 th ACM Award overall.

ACM Award overall. Old Dominion win for Group of the Year marks their 4 th win in the category, and seventh win overall.

win in the category, and seventh win overall. With their win for Single of the Year, Carrie Underwood takes home her second ACM Award in the category (“Jesus Take the Wheel,” 2005) and 16 th award overall, and Jason Aldean takes home his second ACM Award in the category (“Don’t You Wanna Stay,” 2011) and 15 th award overall.

award overall, and Jason Aldean takes home his second ACM Award in the category (“Don’t You Wanna Stay,” 2011) and 15 award overall. Brothers Osborne’s win for Duo of the Year marks their third win in the category, and sixth win overall.

Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and Parker McCollum all take home their first ACM Award wins.

Following is the full list of winners in the 12 categories voted on by Academy members:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Miranda Lambert

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR: Brothers Osborne

GROUP OF THE YEAR: Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Parker McCollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville

Show performance highlights included:

Kicking off the party, Jimmie Allen performed “Viva Las Vegas,” and Gabby Barrett performed “Let’s Go To Vegas.” Gabby Barrett later performed “I Hope You Dance,” and Jimmie Allen later performed “Down Home” on the promenade stage.

Host Dolly Parton graced the stage with Kelsea Ballerini, both rocking casual looks in jeans and cowboy hats, to sing “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.”

Eric Church sang a medley that featured many of his hit songs including “How ‘Bout You,” “Guys Like Most,” “Smoke a Little Smoke,” “Drink in My Hand,” “Springsteen,” “Talladega,” “Give Me Back My Hometown,” “Round Here Buzz,” “Record Year,” “Desperate Man,” “Some of It,” “Hell of a View,” and “Heart on Fire.” During the medley, Ashley McBryde surprised fans by joining Church on stage.

Walker Hayes performed “AA” and “Fancy Like” from the Twitch lounge and descended through the audience.

Maren Morris performed “Circles Around This Town,” marking its TV debut.

Parmalee & Blanco Brown hit the stage to perform their upbeat tune, “Just the Way” with special guest star Brooke Eden.

Chris Stapleton performed “Watch You Burn,” his deeply moving song about the Route 91 tragedy and ended with a 16-piece choir from Nashville and Las Vegas who filled the pastoral for the final moment.

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBride gave a captivating, stripped-down performance of “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

Thomas Rhett lit up the stage with his first live performance of “Slow Down Summer” with a vibrant firework finale lighting up the Vegas skies.

Kane Brown took center stage made up like a sophisticated night club for the on-camera debut performance of his new release “Leave You Alone.”

The ACM New Male Artist of the Year, Parker McCollum, made his ACM Awards debut singing “Pretty Heart.”

The ACM New Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson hit the stage for her ACM Awards debut singing “Things A Man Oughta Know.”

In their first performance together, Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist BRELAND took Vegas to church singing “Praise the Lord” with Thomas Rhett.

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood surprised fans with a duet of “If I Didn’t Love You,” featuring Carrie descending on a ring, and the performance closed out with a big pyro moment.

Brothers Osborne electrified the stadium with lanterns with pix mob technology lighting up the audience for their song “Skeletons.”

Luke Bryan rocked the ACM stage singing his smash hit “Up.” Later in the performance, Jordan Davis joined Luke Bryan on stage to sing their song “Buy Dirt.”

Lady A performed a compelling rendition of “What A Song Can Do,” as a salute to the healing power of music.

Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny paired up for “At the End of a Bar” then Chris sang “Raised on Country.”

Kelly Clarkson brought chills to the audience as she performed a beautiful tribute of host Dolly Parton’s song “I Will Always Love You” to host Dolly Parton.

Closing out the show on an upbeat note, Brothers Osborne & Britney Spencer collaborated on a special performance of “These Boots are Made for Walkin.”

Tonight’s presenters included Alan Ritchson (actor, Reacher), Derek Carr (Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders), Guy Torry (comedian, Phat Tuesdays), James Patterson (author, Run Rose Run), Kelsey Asbille (actor, Yellowstone), Luke Grimes (actor, Yellowstone), Mickey Guyton (singer, “Black Like Me”), Tom Pelphrey (actor, Outer Range).