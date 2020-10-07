6 Great Things to Do in Montana

Montana is the perfect state to visit if you’re looking for outdoor exploration and fascinating American history. Montana is filled with natural beauty, as well as a wealth of great activities and top places to add to your bucket list.

Go Skiing at the Big Sky Resort

If you’re heading to Montana during the winter months, then winter sport may be on your to-do list. Big Sky Resort is the largest ski resort in the US, offering an array of winter activities, including skiing and snowboarding. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, a visit to Big Sky Resort won’t be one you’ll regret.

If you’re going to be enjoying a summer vacation, there’s still plenty to do at Big Sky Resort, including mountain biking, archery and ziplining, amongst other fun and adrenaline-fueled activities.

Take in History at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

If you’re interested in American history and the details of Lewis and Clark’s expedition, then this center has it all: a theater, a museum, exhibits and more. There are also trails which you can explore around the property itself, located in a truly scenic spot with glorious views over the Missouri River, combining history with the outdoors.

Visit Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park is located in Montana’s Rocky Mountains and is a must for any nature lovers wanting to experience spectacular views. This national park houses an amazing offering of mountains, forests, meadows, and lakes (over 130 of them!), meaning it has everything you need for a truly memorable hiking trail. That’s not to mention the famous Going-to-the-Sun mountain road that you surely won’t want to miss.

Be sure to check out the ideal Glacier National Park itinerary to make the most of your visit.

Experience Wildlife at The Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center

Combining a passion for wildlife and education, this discovery center aims to treat all visitors to experiences with grizzly bears and wolves so that you can learn more about them and see them firsthand.

The center also has a museum with a variety of interesting exhibits, including presentations and talks, as well exploration of these animals in a variety of mediums like art and literature.

The Museum of the Rockies for Dinosaur Lovers

If surveying dinosaur remains and learning more about them is your idea of an educational trip, then the Museum of the Rockies houses the largest collection of dinosaur remains in the US. However, enjoying a visit to this museum isn’t only dependent on a love for paleontology; the Museum of the Rockies also houses a variety of historical and cultural exhibits relating to the Rocky Mountains.

See the National Bison Range

If you’d like to see bison in their natural environment, then the National Bison Range is a protected reserve featuring up to 500 bison in its herd, as well as the opportunity to view other animals whilst you’re there. Trails can be driven using your own vehicle, and you can also try some of the hiking trails there.

Make your experience even more interesting by trying the Visitor Center, where you can learn more about the bison, and Native American history in general.