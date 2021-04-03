6 Perfect Travel Destinations for 2021

The pandemic has made vacations difficult to take this year, but there’s finally a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. As vaccine rates rise and case rates fall, it might actually be time to book a plane ticket you won’t have to cancel. Whether you’re a hiker, beach lover, camping fiend, or lake goer, there’s a perfect destination for you to visit within your reach.

Unfortunately, international travel likely won’t be a viable option for 2021, so you might want to stay domestic this time around. The good news is that there are countless gorgeous vacation spots in the United States that are calling your name. Here are just a few.

1. Hawaii

If Hawaii is a place you’ve always dreamed about but never been able to visit, this is your sign to book that ticket and buy a new bathing suit. Complete with active volcanoes, stunning beaches, and lots of hula dancing, Hawaii is truly like no other place on earth. You can surf on Oahu, snorkel on Maui, or zipline through the forest on the Big Island. Whether you opt for a Hawaii cruise or fly from island to island, you will discover that there is no shortage of adventure, relaxation, and beauty in the state of Hawaii. There’s also no shortage of sunburn, so bring your highest SPF.

2. Sedona, Arizona

Sedona might be one of the most underrated vacation spots out there; it’s the perfect trip for someone who loves challenging hikes and connecting with nature. You can hike up to Devil’s Bridge Trail for some of the best views you’ve ever seen, and you can watch the watercolor sunset from the Red Rock Scenic Byway. When you’re done with a day of sun and sightseeing, you can refuel at one of Sedona’s delicious restaurants or lively breweries. You’ll be so active in Sedona that when your head hits the pillow each night, it’ll only take seconds to drift off to sleep.

3. Bethany Beach, Delaware

If you’re looking to take a family vacation this summer, look no further than Bethany Beach. A hidden gem among the numerous Delaware beaches, Bethany is both family-friendly and fun. With a pirate-themed mini-golf course, a vibrant arcade, and plenty of delicious restaurants and ice cream joints, Bethany is the perfect place for both kids and parents to act like children. Plus, the beaches are beautiful and the waves are exciting, so you’ll never be disappointed by a day at the beach — except maybe if it’s raining. Good thing there’s an arcade!

4. Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston is the best of all words. At Kiawah Island, Folly Beach, or Sullivan’s Island, you can bury your feet in the sand and tan in the sun. On the Charleston harbor, you can rent a boat and learn about Charleston’s rich maritime history and see stand-out landmarks from the water. Or, you can explore the city of Charleston on foot, trying out cutting-edge bars, restaurants, and cafes while admiring the colorful buildings and cobblestone streets. In other words, Charleston is the ideal mixture of land, water, and city, and there’s something for every type of vacationer.

5. Bar Harbor, Maine

If you’ve never heard of Bar Harbor, you’re missing out. Known for its breathtaking coastal beauty, island views, and delicious lobster, Bar Harbor is a spot you’re going to want to brag to your friends about. A week in Bar Harbor means sailing, leisure walks, and blueberry beer straight from the brewery. However, this destination’s biggest attraction is Acadia National Park, with its stunning (albeit difficult) hikes and unbelievable views. For the outdoorsy type, there’s nowhere better to vacation than Bar Harbor — just make sure to go when it’s not too chilly.

Traveling is once again becoming a possibility. So don’t wait! Turn your fantasies into realities and jet off to your dream destination. You definitely won’t regret it.