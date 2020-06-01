6 Remote Team Building Activities Your Team Will Love

Building up your team and solidifying bonds and trust is hard enough in person. But virtually? If you’re not creative, the task can be a nightmare. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to bring your team closer together remotely. Click here for more info. Keep reading to learn how to bring your team closer and increase engagement through team building activities.

1. Write a Story

Working requires thought, and sometimes, it’s difficult to get going first thing in the morning. So why not start off your day with a team building exercise that brings team members closer and gets everyone’s mind warmed up?

Take turns via text or in a conference call and come up with a story together. One person can start off with something like, “One day Sally drove through a strange portal on the way to work.” The next person continues, “The portal was shimmery and green, completely out of place on the highway.” Go through the team until the story is complete.

2. Show and Tell

Everyone has something they want to show off — even adults: A hat they knitted, a tiny dog, a piece of art by their child. Who said show-and-tell was just for elementary school anyway? Have team members take a picture, a video, or have a show-and-tell session while video chatting. Let them talk about their object or pet. Ask each other questions. It’s a great way to get to know each other more intimately, and it develops trust and bonds that’ll last.

3. Virtual Dinner Party

You know those awkward evenings where you invite your new boss over for dinner? The confusion about whether you should use first or last names? Well, now you can do it virtually. Having a virtual dinner party with the team lets you socialize and get to know each other outside of work. Think of it as an office lunch break, except with dinner in the evening and you’re all in your own homes. You could add to the fun by making the same dish, chatting, sharing recipe tips and anything else that comes up.

4. Two Truths, One Lie

This game is a classic among old friends and new teams alike. The rules are simple: You make three statements about yourself. Two are true, one is false. The fun part is that team members have to guess which one is the lie. It’s a great way to learn about each other. To make it even more fun, award points for getting it right and add them up at the end. The winner gets bragging rights and maybe a gold star next to their name in the next virtual meeting, so they can show off this honor again.

5. Pub Crawl Online

A virtual pub crawl is no doubt different to a real pub crawl, which involves going from pub to pub over the course of the night. However, a virtual pub crawl is done from the comfort of your own home. Kick back with a drink and all go to the same website for 15 minutes or so while keeping your team meeting chat function on. It could be a silly game website, a completely ridiculous one, or an educational one. To make it even more fun, maybe everyone could suggest a website and a drink to pair with it beforehand.

6. Family Feud – Co-Worker Edition

Ah, Family Feud. The theme is unforgettable, the premise is simple. It’s a quiz where two teams go up against each other and play for glory. Well, there’s usually money involved on TV, but you’re not on TV are you?

Pick a host. Then, divide up into two teams. The host then has to ask some meticulously researched questions, and the teams answer them the same way as they do in the classic television show.

If the host is feeling lazy or unimaginative, they could even follow along an actual episode of Family Feud and ask the questions. For added fun, they could break out their best impression of Steve Harvey or one of the other hosts to have graced our screens.