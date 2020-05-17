6 Resources for Free Online Courses

The price of education worldwide has skyrocketed within the last 50 years. As has the cost of living in many places throughout the United States. Unfortunately, median base income is still relatively low for many households. This makes the idea of going to college almost unattainable for some – for instance, attending school in a family who earns above the poverty line may mean reduced financial aid. In families who are just barely keeping their heads above water, contributing to the cost of education may not be an option.

However, there are still learning options available for individuals who are looking to learn new skills remotely, and for free. There are hundreds of free courses available online for users who are looking to learn a new skill, make a career change, or simply pick up a hobby.

Where Do I Find Free Courses?

If you’re just starting to look for free, online learning resources, you may not know where to turn. Below, we have outlined some of the top websites and institutions that offer courses for you to take online. These courses are completely free of charge. Moreover, some of these institutions and learning facilities offer online certificates that do require payment. These certificates can be obtained by filling out a simple application for financial aid, however, making it easy for those who want to consider a new profession.

1. SkillShare

SkillShare is a popular website that offers a variety of free courses, often created by independent users. These courses cover a variety of different topics, ranging from simple things like cooking or knitting to courses on coding, web development, and engineering practices. These are great for those who are looking for more information on a specific topic or program. Alternatively, it’s also a great resource for those who want to dive in and begin learning a new skill.

2. Coursera

Coursera is a platform that provides users with the ability to enroll in any course, absolutely free of charge. As previously mentioned, these courses can be completed with a professional certificate, however, they do come at a charge. Financial aid applications are available and easy to fill out, though, making it easy for those who are interested to partake in the courses. Hundreds of universities around the world have compiled these courses for users to take, all at their own pace.

3. edX

edX is much like Coursera, in that universities have compiled a variety of free courses for users to take. These topics range in a wide variety of subjects as well, from business, art, and hobbies, to math and science courses similar to what individuals would partake in at a college level.

4. University’s with Free courses

Many individuals are not aware that some of the top Ivy League schools worldwide offer hundreds of free courses available to the public online. These courses are based on real courses taught at the establishments and the lectures a,d learning materials are available for free as well.

5. Khan Academy

Another great learning resource, this website offers basic courses on many science topics for free. The courses range in skill level, as well. Individuals at a middle or a high-school level may find the information they need to do well in their courses available on this website. additionally, the website is always updating with new material, making it a great continuous resource.

6. LinkedIn Learning

The learning platform provided by LinkedIn is often overlooked. However, they do offer many different free courses and information for individuals attempting to build their professional skillset. This is great for those who are looking specifically for reputable courses that help them market themselves. Many of the courses offered are business-related currently, but LinkedIn is reportedly striving to grow and develop its catalog.

Higher education is often expensive. It doesn’t have to be, though – and the above free resources are a great way for those who want to learn new skills to start without breaking the bank. Technology has provided individuals with hundreds of resources to learn new subjects, skills, and hobbies, all from home.