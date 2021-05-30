6 Supplements That Benefit Your Dog’s Health

You’d do anything to make sure your dog stays healthy, and that includes getting the very best nutrition. Although dog food is formulated with several types of vitamins and minerals, it might not be enough. If your dog is experiencing any kind of pain, or you have an older pet, your veterinarian might recommend one or more additions to his diet. Here are six of the most popular supplements that can be added to your dog’s food to keep him healthy.

1. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Just as omega-3 fatty acids are good for humans, they’re also good for your canine buddy. Omega-3 acids are the healthy fats that are found in fish oil, flaxseed and nuts. Since you wouldn’t give those foods directly to your dog, they come in handy chews, pills or oil that can be mixed with their dog food or given as treats. Omega-3 fatty acids boost heart health, reduce inflammation, help dogs fight off disease and keep their skin and coat supple.

2. CBD Oil

If you’re just hearing about the benefits of CBD products, you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a CBD oil for dogs that alleviates a list of maladies. CBD, or cannabidiol, is used to manage painful arthritis, seizures and even cancer in dogs. Although CBD comes from the cannabis plant, it doesn’t produce euphoria though it can provide a relaxing feeling, making it perfect for dogs with anxiety. CBD for your pet comes in treats and as a tincture.

3. Glucosamine

Many pet owners have never heard of glucosamine. This natural sugar is found in both humans and some animals and helps prevent joint problems such as arthritis. If your dog is older and is exhibiting the symptoms of joint pain, such as reluctance to move around, a glucosamine supplement may ease the pain. When dogs don’t get the exercise they need, it could lead to further joint stiffness, so glucosamine is used to lubricate the joints. It usually takes a couple of weeks to become effective, so give it time.

4. Doggie Probiotics

Similar to humans, dogs experience intestinal distress, too. The digestive tract is filled with all kinds of bacteria, some of them are good, some are bad. If this balance gets out of whack because of sickness or a course of antibiotics, it could lead to pain, bloating, diarrhea and nausea. If your dog is showing any of these symptoms, your vet may recommend a probiotic supplement. Probiotics come in powder or chewy bites and should alleviate your pup’s distress and get him back to his normal loving self.

5. Canine Multivitamins

You may have never thought about dogs taking a multivitamin, but like humans, a dog can benefit from vitamins. Before asking your vet about a vitamin supplement, make sure your dog is already getting exercise and is on a healthy diet. Multivitamins are a great way to supplement an already nutritious diet by making up for missing elements in their food. Vitamins boost a dog’s immune system and improve cognitive function. Canine vitamins are specially formulated, so never give your pet one of your vitamins.

6. Turmeric Curcumin

You’ve probably seen bright yellow turmeric in the supermarket, and if you like Asian food you may have eaten turmeric chicken. This herb is also used to reduce inflammation, prevent heart disease and cancer and is especially beneficial to dogs. The ingredient curcumin is what gives turmeric its vibrant color and giving your dog turmeric curcumin may reduce inflammatory skin conditions, improve arthritis symptoms and ease gastrointestinal problems. Supplements are available in powder, oil or as treats.

Every dog is different and while some do good with just dog food, many more thrive with an additional supplement. If your dog has special needs or is getting older, the addition of CBD oil for their joints, a multivitamin or probiotics can alleviate pain and help them achieve top health.