6 Techniques to Calm Your Anxiety

Living with anxiety is stressful and can make even normal situations difficult to bear. If you struggle with anxiety, you might even avoid leaving your home for fear of something triggering negative feelings or a panic attack. You don’t have to suffer alone, though.

You don’t have to live in fear. Millions of Americans battle anxiety in their daily lives one way or another. In this blog, we’ll cover 6 different techniques you can use to manage your anxiety without or in addition to medication.

1.) Deep Breathing

If you’re coping with anxiety, this suggestion might seem reductionist. However, deep breathing can help your body calm down on a cellular level so that it’s easier for you to take control of spiraling thoughts.

When you start noticing anxious thoughts or feelings, force yourself to focus on your body instead. Take long, deep breaths into your diaphragm. Focus on how your abdomen fills with air and the release when you exhale.

As you take in these deep breaths, you bring extra oxygen to your cells. The higher oxygen level signals to your brain that you are safe and healthy and will help to reduce your heart rate and calm your nerves.

2.) Calming Tea

Many people find comfort in a calming cup of tea when they feel anxious. There are a variety of herbal teas that naturally help to calm you down such as lavender, chamomile or even peppermint. Find the variety you like the most and keep it on hand for when you feel nervous or scared.

You can even make tea part of your daily routine. Start drinking a cup before bedtime to help you relax at night and sleep better throughout the night. The better you sleep, the more equipped your body is to deal with stress during the day.

3.) Take a Time Out

If your anxiety is in reaction to a stimulus, such as being in a crowd or seeing an ex-significant other, then it can be helpful to take a time out. Find somewhere you can be alone to let your negative feelings pass and comfort yourself with positive self-talk.

Some people even use therapy animals to help them with this technique. You can bring your pet with you to your bedroom or the bathroom and pet them while you try to calm down. Often the comfort of having an animal you love with you can help you control anxiety and prevent a panic attack.

4.) Journaling

Keeping a journal or diary is another great way to help you calm anxiety. Many psychiatrists and therapists recommend this technique to their patients. It’s an easy way to get all of your negative thoughts out of your head and onto paper so you can see them. For most people, once they read their anxious thoughts, they can identify areas of irrationality.

Journaling can also be cathartic. It’s an opportunity to purge yourself of thoughts or feelings that are bringing you pain. Writing everything down allows you to unload your burden and free your mind for happy thoughts and calm feelings.

5.) Balanced Diet

Lifestyle changes can be a major factor in dealing with anxiety long-term. Since scientists discovered the brain-gut connection, many doctors have been using diet changes as a way to help people with chronic anxiety.

First and foremost, cutting out sugar can help you feel better, have more energy and gives your brain an opportunity to better regulate its hormone and chemical production. It also allows your gut to balance its microbe and develop more healthy bacteria. These two things combined often result in less anxiety and better overall health.

6.) Exercise

Exercise is a great way to release happy chemicals like serotonin and dopamine in your brain. It doesn’t have to be vigorous exercise, either. Even something as simple as taking a daily walk can help to stimulate positive chemicals in your brain.

The important part of exercising is to make it a habit. Promoting the regular release of those chemicals can have greater long-term effects, both for your anxiety and your physical health.

If you live with anxiety, remember you’re not alone. Try these tips the next time you feel anxious and make them part of your daily routine.