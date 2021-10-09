6 Tips and Tricks on Preparing for a Newborn

Around 385,000 babies are born globally every day. If you’re preparing for life with a newborn, you’re far from alone. But, of course, that doesn’t make it any less frightening.

Soon-to-be parents are often bombarded with conflicting advice, which can feel overwhelming. Thankfully, there are a few tried-and-true tips and tricks you can use to get through the first few months. Continue reading to learn more about preparing for a newborn.

1. Don’t Buy Things You Don’t Need

New parents are especially prone to buying way more than they need. Experienced parents will tell you that having every swing, bouncer, carrier, etc., isn’t necessary.

What is necessary? At a minimum, you need to find excellent baby diaper bags, a crib, nursing or bottle-feeding tools, and lots of clean onesies. Swaddling blankets, a car seat, mittens, and hats are also necessary.

2. Use Your Support Network

When you bring your newborn home, it’s easy to fall into the trap of doing everything yourself. But force yourself to take advantage of your support network whenever the opportunity arises.

Can you switch off feedings with the other parent sometimes? Did your parent offer to sit with the baby for a few hours while you sleep? Learn to say yes to having reliable people help you out.

3. Be Kind to Yourself

Every baby, every parent, and every situation is different. Be kind to yourself during this time as you adapt. Having a newborn is a learning experience.

4. Remember Self Care

Take the opportunity for self-care whenever possible. This may mean making a point to have a shower every day, no matter what. Or, it may mean letting your partner take the baby for an hour each evening so you can watch one television show without interruption.

Whatever you can do for yourself is essential during this time. By taking care of yourself, you’ll be able to take better care of your new baby.

5. Sleep Whenever Possible

“Sleep when the baby sleeps.” New parents have heard this so often that it’s become a cliché. However, this is among one of the best newborn tips you can receive.

It goes beyond sleeping when the baby sleeps. Rest whenever you can because a newborn’s sleeping schedule is erratic. If someone else is willing to watch the baby while you rest for an hour or two, take that opportunity.

6. Learn to Swaddle

Swaddling means wrapping up your newborn tightly in a specific way. The reason you’ll want to learn to swaddle is it helps imitate life in the womb. Many babies feel safer when they’re swaddled tightly for at least the first few weeks of life on the outside.

More Questions About Preparing for a Newborn?

There’s a lot of new parent advice out there, and a lot of it is conflicting. However, the six tips and tricks above can help you survive the first few weeks or months with your new baby.

Do you have more questions about preparing for a newborn?

Check out our other posts. You’ll find articles on babies, wellness, and related topics to help you learn more on the subject.