6 Tips for Choosing a Primary Care Physician

Choosing a primary care physician is not something you should take lightly. This is due to them being your resource for all of your healthcare needs. They will also play a role in helping you make important decisions about your health and wellbeing. This is why it is important to not only find someone that you are comfortable with, but also someone you trust. This can seem like a daunting task, but we have some tips for you to employ when choosing your primary care physician. Here are six things to consider.

1. Consider Who is in Your Network

When it comes to healthcare, you are most likely working with your insurance provider. This will require you to find a doctor that is covered by your insurance before you go any further. Therefore, your first step should be to find out which doctors are in your network before you make any further decisions. Talk with your provider to find out what your options are. There is a chance that your insurance plan will allow you to go to a primary care doctor outside of your network, but keep in mind that this will come at a higher cost. If you are not working with an insurance provider, it is a good idea to talk with the physician you have in mind about any prospective costs so you can plan for future visits.

2. Seek Recommendations

One of the best ways to find a doctor that you trust is by asking people that you already trust for recommendations. Ask your friends and family who they have had good and bad experiences with, and why. If you are using insurance that is provided by your workplace, it can be helpful to ask your co-workers as they will be able to recommend physicians who are already in your network.

3. Consider Your Commute

Consider how far you are willing to commute to your physician. This can help you narrow down your options solely based on location. There are some communities that have more options than others. If you are in a lower-income area, you are more likely to have facilities such as community health clinics, public clinics, urgent care Philadelphia and hospital emergency rooms in your area than you are to have primary care physician offices. Keep in mind that you may have to commute further if you live in one of these areas.

4. Consider Hours of Operation

You will want to find out what hours your intended office is open. You should inquire as to whether or not evening, weekend, and on-call services are available. And you should also ask what the average time that it takes to see the doctor is. Nowadays, many offices offer online advice or evaluations, so if this is important to you, make sure you confirm if your prospective doctor provides this.

5. Do You Have Any Specific Issues?

If you are looking for someone who has a particular focus in one area, or if you have a specific medical condition. You need to make sure that your provider offers care in these areas. Family doctors, pediatricians, internists, geriatricians, and OB-GYNs are all considered primary care providers, so make sure you know what you want before embarking on your journey to selecting your doctor.

6. Check Out the Office

If you have narrowed down your search, but haven’t made a decision yet, it can be helpful to stop into any prospective offices for a visit. While you are visiting, check out the environment. Check to see if the waiting room looks clean and well-kept. It should feel calm and stress-free when you walk in. If you see any medical equipment, does it look modern and in proper working order? Also evaluate the staff at the front desk. Do they seem polite and accommodating? Another thing to look out for is privacy. Can you see into any treatment rooms? If everything checks out then you can move forward with your potential provider.

Prepare for Your First Visit

Your first visit will be the final step in your evaluation. You want to make sure you are prepared to ask any questions that you may have as well as being prepared to answer any questions that may be asked of you. And most importantly, if you don’t feel comfortable during your first visit, remember that it’s ok to continue your search. Your primary care physician should feel like a partner working with you to improve your health, and provide you the care you need.