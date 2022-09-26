6 Tips on How to Select the Perfect Diamond Engagement Ring for Her

Purchasing an engagement ring can be a stressful experience. It is natural for a person to feel overwhelmed when making a decision – but help is at hand.

Below are the best tips to help you make the best decision when selecting an engagement ring that fits within your budget.

1. Set a Budget

The first and most important consideration should be your budget. There is no hard and fast rule about how much you should spend on an engagement ring. That is entirely dependent on your budget and preferences.

You can reduce your financial stress and anxiety by purchasing engagement rings at sites that you can afford rather than adhering to old, outdated “rules.”

2. Consider your Partner’s Style

After you have a definite picture of your financial situation, the next and most crucial tip is understanding your partner’s style. You can see this clearly by looking at her jewelry and determining her preferred taste.

It may be difficult, especially if you want to keep it a secret, but talking to her friends can also be beneficial. Perhaps she has previously expressed her desires and preferences.

3. Have a Clear Understanding of Diamond Basics

A solid understanding of the four C’s, which are Cut, Color, Clarity, and Carat, will assist you in making an informed decision on a diamond.

Cut . Choose an exquisitely cut diamond from an established diamond-cutting house. The cut of a diamond is an essential factor in determining its beauty.

. Choose an exquisitely cut diamond from an established diamond-cutting house. The cut of a diamond is an essential factor in determining its beauty. Color . Colorless diamonds are the most classic and often the most beautiful.

. Colorless diamonds are the most classic and often the most beautiful. Clarity . Diamonds with fewer impurities are more expensive but look incredible.

. Diamonds with fewer impurities are more expensive but look incredible. Carat. The carat weight of the stone was a status symbol in times past, but today it’s acknowledged that carat weight is nowhere near as important as the cut and clarity of the stone. Budget for quality before quantity.

4. Decide on your Shape

The diamond’s shape is another vital consideration – it’s often best to bring someone along for a second opinion here. Round diamonds are a classic, but there are numerous options available. You may wish to consider:

The pear is a classic. It resembles a teardrop and is among the most elegant shapes.

is a classic. It resembles a teardrop and is among the most elegant shapes. The princess cut is often preferred for rings that make a statement. It’s bold and stands out.

is often preferred for rings that make a statement. It’s bold and stands out. Heart-shaped cuts are naturally popular for engagement rings.

cuts are naturally popular for engagement rings. The marquise cut is stunning and a great choice for flawless or near-flawless stones.

5. Choose the Perfect Metal

First, choose the color that best complements your partner’s style. When selecting a metal, you have four standard options: yellow gold, white gold, silver, or platinum.

Platinum is more expensive than white gold but is far more scratch-resistant. Silver also requires regular care to avoid tarnishing.

6. Find Out Her Size

How do you find out your partner’s ring size? Asking would be a dead giveaway, so that’s off the cards. Her friends may not know either (although it doesn’t hurt to ask if you trust them to be discreet).

The best way is to take one of her rings to a jeweler and ask them to size it. They’ll do this for free.

Extra tips: do this quickly while she’s out of the house. Try to use a ring she wears regularly that isn’t a family heirloom or worth thousands of dollars.

Finding the ideal engagement ring for your partner doesn’t have to be a headache. Gather your information discreetly, brush up on your knowledge of diamonds and precious metals, and make the perfect proposal with the perfect ring. Good luck!