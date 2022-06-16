6 Types of Generators You Can Buy to Power Your Home

We rely on electricity for so many things, and yet even a strong wind blowing a tree into a power line can cut the power to your entire home for hours or even days. This is especially harmful in an emergency when the last thing you want to be worried about is staying warm and fed.

To better prepare themselves against these outages, many homeowners are getting individual backup generators, so a bad snowstorm doesn’t mean they’re without a stove. However, there are many styles and fuel types to choose from. How do you choose?

Here are some of the most common options of generators for you to select for your home.

1. Solar Generators

Solar generators are equipped with solar panels that provide clean, free power to your home, camper, or electronics.

Having a strong solar generator means that as long as there’s sunlight, you have power — no fuel required. The upfront installation cost is more expensive than a gas-powered generator, but not having to buy fuel makes up for that in the long run.

2. Gasoline Generators

Gasoline generators are one of the cheapest options to buy and are relatively simple to use. This is the most common type of generator, so it’s also the easiest to find and one of the most reliable.

However, as it requires gasoline to run, the cost of fuel can add up quickly. This machine is best if you have a safe place to store fuel and don’t plan on using it very often. It also causes emissions and can’t be used inside due to potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

3. Diesel Generators

These are similar to gasoline generators, except for being powered by diesel fuel. These are good to have on standby or for everyday use, especially in colder climates with special winter diesel fuel.

Diesel engines are more fuel-efficient and cause less mechanical strain than gasoline so the fuel will be less expensive over the long term. However, diesel still emits toxic fumes and should not be used inside.

4. Natural Gas Generators

These run on natural gas and, as such, are very durable, with a lower rate of emissions in comparison to gasoline or diesel. With standard maintenance, these can last a long time, even with regular use.

Natural gas generators are less effective in very cold climates and vulnerable to freezing damage, and so should be avoided for that purpose. They are also more expensive to install than a standard unit.

5. Hand Crank Generators

While they won’t power your house, these are good for smaller electronics and going camping. Hand crank generators don’t require fuel, will work in any weather, and are usually portable. The downside is you have to put in the work yourself.

They’re also much cheaper than any other generator since they don’t use fuel and don’t output much power.

6. Hydrogen Generators

These are rare but are slowly becoming more popular. They’re powered by hydrogen gas and are highly fuel-efficient, long-lasting, and produce a relatively high power output.

Due to rarity, hydrogen generators are hard to find and significantly more expensive than other commercial options. However, they may still be worth it if you have the budget and need a reliable, uninterrupted, semi-permanent or permanent power source.

Which One is Right For You?

Each fuel type works best for different budgets and situations. Gas generators can be more reliable, but the fuel is expensive and requires special storage. Solar and hand-cranks don’t need fuel, but each has its own shortcomings. In the end, the electricity is the same, and the choice is up to your preferences.