6 Winter Skin Woes and What to Do About Them

It’s wintertime. For lots of people, that means snow days, winter sports, and relief from summer’s sweltering heat. Or it could be the time to sit around the fire at home, sipping hot cocoa.

One thing, though, is nearly universal. As the Fahrenheit drops, your chances of uncomfortable skin conditions start to rise. It doesn’t matter whether you spend most of your time indoors or outside. It’s likely you’ve felt at least one unpleasant problem that’s made your body’s outer layer dream of warmer days.

Before you wish the winter away, though, take heart! There are ways to treat common winter skin woes. Let’s look at six of them.

1. Acne

You might think unwanted zits show up only on sweatier, more humid days. Bad news. Winter acne happens a lot. The culprit? Drier air — both inside and outside. It strips the moisture out of your skin, triggering your body to kick up its oil production. That excess oil can clog your pores and create blemishes you’d rather banish.

Medical provider recommended acne treatment can help clear up your skin. You can also exfoliate regularly with products that contain retinol or salicylic acid. Be sure to follow up the scrub with a non-comedogenic moisturizer, one that won’t clog your pores.

Hot showers are super tempting when it’s cold outside. Don’t do it! They dry you out. Instead, take a warm shower with a gentle cleanser and limit it to around five minutes. Apply a similarly non-comedogenic body lotion once you towel off.

2. Allergic Reaction

Ragweed, ryegrass, poplar trees …. seasonal allergies are only a warmer weather problem, right? Sadly, that’s not so.

An allergic reaction to cold temperatures, called cold urticaria, is a real wintertime problem for some people. Instead of watery eyes and a runny nose, you can break out in itchy red hives up to 1 inch around.

Antihistamine cream can offer relief to some people. Try one to see whether it calms your itching. If that doesn’t work, simple avoidance may be your best bet. Staying out of the cold as much as possible can ease your discomfort, so embrace that hot-cocoa-by-the-fire treatment regimen!

3. Winter Rash

As if zits and hives aren’t enough, let’s add a rash to the mix. Red, itchy, flaky patches of skin can show up on your hands, arms, and legs — anywhere, really — during cold weather. If it gets bad enough, you might see cracks in your palms. Your hands may even start to get sore if they’re extremely dry.

Keeping your hands covered is your best defense here. Have a pair of gloves handy that you can put on to protect you against the dry, cold outside air. Double down by wearing rubber gloves when you’re doing the dishes. That way the hot water won’t dry out your skin. Again, take only warm — not hot — showers.

Your clothes can also play a role in your winter rash. Your favorite wool sweater might look great, but it can take your itchy skin discomfort to the next level. If you simply must wear it, put a soft cotton or silk shirt on between the sweater and your skin. That should keep you from scratching. Using a fragrance-free moisturizer multiple times during the day can also reduce that itchy sensation.

4. Chapped Lips

They’re dry. They’re cracked. They hurt. They’re chapped lips, and they’re common during the winter.

The skin of your lips is sensitive and thin, and it dries out easily. The problem gets worse if your lips split. That can lead to infection.

Licking your lips to relieve discomfort might be your first instinct. Resist the temptation because it will only make matters worse. Use lip balms that contain shea butter, mineral oil, lanolin, or hemp oil. Avoid ones with eucalyptus, menthol, and citrus extracts. Your lip balm shouldn’t sting; those that do simply increase the skin irritation.

If you can, choose a balm with SPF 30 sunscreen. Apply it several times a day and before you go to sleep. Drink plenty of water, and don’t touch your lips with metal items. They make irritated skin even angrier.

5. Dry, Flaky Scalp

You might think your hands and face take the brunt of harsh winter cold. Don’t forget about your scalp. Colder temperatures and less moisture in the air can make your dry scalp flare up. Once again, those hot showers you’ve been warned against can make the problem worse. The result? You’re constantly scratching at your head and trying to hide the flakes.

Turning the shower handle from “steamy” to “warm” is your first line of defense. This way, your hair holds on to more of its natural moisture. If you’re still having trouble, try an anti-dandruff shampoo.

Want a more natural treatment? Massage diluted apple cider vinegar or warmed coconut or avocado oil into your scalp. Wait a few hours, then wash your hair as normal.

6. Sunburn or Windburn

Getting a sunburn while you’re wearing a snowsuit? Believe it or not, sunburn is common in winter. Even though the weather’s colder, the sun’s UV rays are just as strong. That means your face, neck, and hands are equally as vulnerable to sun damage if you’re outside during winter. Add in whipping winds, and your skin could quickly become red, sore, and dry.

Just as in summer, applying an SPF 30 sunscreen that includes a good moisturizer can protect you. It’s a good habit to practice all year round. Want to block out the wind? Put on a balaclava or wrap a warm scarf around your face.

Life doesn’t stop for colder temperatures. Your skin will be subjected to the winter air, and the results may not be pretty. You don’t have to simply live with these seasonal skin woes, though. If you’re struggling with any of these problems, try the tips outlined above. They can bring a lot of relief your body will appreciate.