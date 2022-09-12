MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
60th New York Film Festival – Film at Lincoln Center

60th New York Film Festival – Film at Lincoln Center

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival has been a centerpiece of New York film culture since 1963, introducing national audiences to the most essential new cinematic works from around the world, and this year will mark the 60th edition of this globally recognized event, which has launched hundreds of notable films in its storied history. From September 30 – October 16, 2022 32 of the most exciting new feature films from around the world will be shown.  

General Public tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 19 at noon ET.

This year NYFF60 will take place at Film at Lincoln Center’s Walter Reade Theater and Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center, and Alice Tully Hall. As part of its 60th anniversary celebration, NYFF will also offer festival screenings in all five boroughs of New York City in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), The Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem) and The Museum of the Moving Image (Queens).

White Noise

  • Noah Baumbach
  • 2022
  • USA
  • 136 minutes

Opening Night · North American Premiere

In one of the year’s most gratifyingly ambitious American films, Noah Baumbach adapts Don DeLillo’s epochal postmodern 1985 novel, long perceived as unfilmable, into a richly layered, entirely unexpected work of contemporary satire.
Showtimes

6:00 PM
9:30 PM

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

  • Laura Poitras
  • 2022
  • USA
  • 113 minutes

Centerpiece Selection · Q&As with Laura Poitras on Oct. 7

In her essential, urgent, and arrestingly structured new documentary, Academy Award–winning filmmaker Laura Poitras weaves two narratives: the fabled life and career of era-defining artist Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty.
Showtimes

6:00 PM
9:15 PM

The Inspection

  • Elegance Bratton
  • 2022
  • USA
  • 93 minutes

Closing Night Selection · U.S. Premiere · Q&A with Elegance Bratton

Filmmaker and photographer Elegance Bratton makes his ambitious narrative debut with The Inspection, a knockout drama based on his own experiences as a gay man in Marine Corps basic training following a decade of living on the streets.
Showtimes

6:00 PM
9:00 PM

Armageddon Time

  • James Gray
  • 2022
  • U.S.
  • 114 minutes

NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration · Q&A with James Gray on Oct. 12

The most personal film yet from James Gray (The Immigrant, The Lost City of Z) is also one of his greatest, an exquisitely detailed coming-of-age drama that follows Paul Graff (Banks Repeta), a sixth grader who dreams of becoming an artist. Also starring Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, and Jaylin Webb.
Showtimes

6:00 PM

9:00 PM

Aftersun

  • Charlotte Wells
  • 2022
  • UK
  • 98 minutes

Q&A with Charlotte Wells on Oct. 8 & intro on Oct. 9

In one of the most assured and spellbinding feature debuts in years, Scottish director Charlotte Wells has fashioned a textured memory piece inspired by her relationship with her dad, starring Paul Mescal and Francesca Corio as a divorced father and his daughter whose close bond is quietly shaken during a brooding weekend at a coastal resort in Turkey.
Showtimes

12:00 PM

9:00 PM

Alcarràs

  • Carla Simón
  • 2022
  • Spain/Italy
  • 120 minutes
  • Catalan and Spanish with English subtitles

North American Premiere · Q&As with Carla Simón on Oct. 6 & 7

Winner of the Golden Bear at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, Carla Simón’s follow-up to her acclaimed childhood drama Summer 1993 is a ruminative, lived-in portrait of a rural family in present-day Catalonia whose way of life is rapidly changing.
Showtimes

6:00 PM

8:45 PM

3:30 PM

All That Breathes

  • Shaunak Sen
  • 2022
  • India/U.K./USA
  • 94 minutes
  • Hindi with English subtitles

Q&A with Shaunak Sen on Oct. 11

In this hypnotic, poignant, and beautifully crafted documentary, New Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen immerses himself with two brothers who for years have been taking it upon themselves to save the black kite, their city’s endangered birds of prey, which the general population largely sees as nuisances despite their essential role in the city’s ecosystem.
Showtimes

6:30 PM

9:00 PM

Corsage

  • Marie Kreutzer
  • 2022
  • Austria
  • 113 minutes
  • German with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Marie Kreutzer on Oct. 1 & 2

In a perceptive, nuanced performance, Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) quietly dominates the screen as Empress Elizabeth of Austria, who begins to see her life of royal privilege as a prison as she reaches her fortieth birthday. Marie Kreutzer boldly imagines her cloistered world with both realism and fanciful imagination.
Showtimes

12:00 PM

6:00 PM

3:00 PM

A Couple

  • Frederick Wiseman
  • 2022
  • U.S.
  • 63 minutes
  • French with English subtitles

North American Premiere

Legendary American documentarian Frederick Wiseman has made a film based on the diaries of Sophia Tolstoy, structured as a series of monologues delivered with magnificent poise and gathering intensity by star and co-writer Nathalie Boutefeu—a captivating one-woman portrait of a remarkably contemporary rendering of a marriage.
Showtimes

4:30 PM

1:00 PM

De Humani Corporis Fabrica

  • Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor
  • 2022
  • France/Switzerland/U.S.
  • 117 minutes
  • French with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor on Oct. 2 & 3

In their thrilling new work of nonfiction exploration, Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor (Leviathan) burrow deeper than ever, using microscopic cameras and specially designed recording devices to survey the wondrous landscape of the human body.
Showtimes

9:00 PM

6:15 PM

Decision to Leave

  • Park Chan-wook
  • 2022
  • South Korea
  • 138 minutes
  • Korean and Chinese with English subtitles

Q&As with Park Chan-wook on Oct. 8 & 9

A Busan detective is increasingly obsessed with a murder suspect in a puzzling new case: a middle-aged businessman has mysteriously fallen to his death and his wife might be to blame. Park Chan-wook won the Cannes Best Director award for this twisting Hitchcockian detective thriller, one of his most enveloping and accomplished films.
Showtimes

9:00 PM

2:45 PM

Descendant

  • Margaret Brown
  • 2022
  • USA
  • 109 minutes

Q&As with Margaret Brown on Oct. 1 & 2

A southern U.S. town’s submerged history symbolizes an entire nation’s forgotten atrocities in this poignant and cathartic documentary from nonfiction film veteran Margaret Brown, which reckons with the legacy of the Clotilda, a slave ship that brought more than one hundred people to Alabama from Africa in 1860, decades after the practice was made illegal.
Showtimes

1:30 PM

8:30 PM

3:15 PM

Enys Men

  • Mark Jenkin
  • 2022
  • U.K.
  • 91 minutes

U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Mark Jenkin on Oct. 8 & 9

In this eerie, texturally rich experience from Cornish filmmaker Mark Jenkin, an isolated middle-aged woman spends her days in enigmatic environmental study on an uninhabited, windswept, rocky island off the coast of Cornwall in southwest England, yet she’s also increasingly haunted by her own nightmarish visitations.
Showtimes

6:30 PM

8:30 PM

EO

  • Jerzy Skolimowski
  • 2022
  • Poland/Italy
  • 86 minutes
  • Polish, Italian, English, French with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Jerzy Skolimowski on Oct. 11 & 13

At age 84, legendary director Jerzy Skolimowski has directed one of his spryest, most visually inventive films yet, following the travels of a peripatetic donkey named EO who begins as a circus performer before escaping on a pastoral trek across the Polish and Italian countryside.
Showtimes

9:00 PM

6:45 PM

The Eternal Daughter

  • Joanna Hogg
  • 2022
  • U.K./U.S.
  • 96 minutes

Q&As with Joanna Hogg on Oct. 10 (joined by Tilda Swinton) and Oct. 11

A middle-aged filmmaker and her elderly mother take an eerie, emotional trip to the past when they stay at a fog-enshrouded hotel in the English countryside. The great Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir) uses this Victorian gothic scenario for an entirely surprising, impeccably crafted excavation of a parent-child relationship starring Tilda Swinton in a performance of rich, endless surprise.
Showtimes

9:00 PM

6:15 PM

Master Gardener

  • Paul Schrader
  • 2022
  • U.S.
  • 107 minutes

North American Premiere

Following First Reformed and The Card Counter, Paul Schrader continues his dramatic renaissance with an equally effective, startling tale about dormant violence and the possibility of regeneration, centering on a horticulturist (Joel Edgerton) who works for the imperious owner (Sigourney Weaver) of a wealthy estate.
Showtimes

3:00 PM

9:00 PM

No Bears

  • Jafar Panahi
  • 2022
  • Iran
  • 107 minutes
  • Farsi, Azerbaijani, Turkish with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere

Jafar Panahi’s risk-taking output has never slowed down even amidst his internationally condemned treatment by the Iranian government. In No Bears, another virtuosic sleight of hand, the director appears as himself, relocated to a rural border town to remotely oversee the making of a new film in Turkey, the story of which comes to sharply parallel disturbing events that begin to occur around him.
Showtimes

12:00 PM

3:15 PM

8:45 PM

The Novelist’s Film

  • Hong Sangsoo
  • 2022
  • South Korea
  • 92 minutes
  • Korean with English subtitles

North American Premiere

For his playful and gently thought-provoking 27th feature, Hong Sangsoo takes on the perspective of a prickly middle-aged novelist, Junhee (Lee Hye-young), whose dormant creativity is stoked following a chance encounter with a famous actress (Kim Min-hee).
Showtimes

9:00 PM

3:30 PM

One Fine Morning

  • Mia Hansen-Løve
  • 2022
  • France
  • 112 minutes
  • French with English subtitles

Q&As with Mia Hansen-Løve on Oct. 8 (joined by Léa Seydoux) and Oct. 9

The intensely poignant and deeply personal latest drama from Mia Hansen-Løve (Bergman Island) stars Léa Seydoux as Sandra, a professional translator and single mother at a crossroads, torn between the romantic desire she feels for a married man (Melvil Poupaud) and her obligation towards her sick father (Pascal Greggory).
Showtimes

6:15 PM

12:00 PM

Pacifiction

  • Albert Serra
  • 2022
  • France/Spain/Germany/Portugal
  • 162 minutes
  • French with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Albert Serra on Oct. 5 & 6

Catalan filmmaker Albert Serra reconfirms his centrality in the contemporary cinematic landscape with this mesmerizing, slow-building fever dream about a French bureaucrat (a monumental Benoît Magimel) drifting through a fateful trip to a French Polynesian island with increasing anxiety.
Showtimes

5:30 PM

9:00 PM

R.M.N.

  • Cristian Mungiu
  • 2022
  • Romania/France
  • 125 minutes
  • Romanian with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Cristian Mungiu on Oct. 9 & 10

Cristian Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days), who dramatizes the tensions of a modern Romania still beholden to dangerous traditions, returns with a gripping, mosaic-like portrait of a rural Transylvanian town riven by ethnic conflicts, economic resentment, and personal turmoil.
Showtimes

6:00 PM

12:00 PM

Return to Seoul

  • Davy Chou
  • 2022
  • Cambodia/France/Germany/South Korea/Belgium
  • 115 minutes
  • English, French, and Korean with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere · Q&A with Davy Chou

A young French woman finds herself spontaneously tracking down the South Korean birth parents she has never met while on vacation in Seoul. From this seemingly simple premise, Cambodian-French filmmaker Davy Chou spins an unpredictable, careering narrative that takes place over the course of nearly ten years.
Showtimes

6:15 PM

Saint Omer

  • Alice Diop
  • 2022
  • France
  • 118 minutes
  • French with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere · Q&A with Alice Diop on Oct. 3

Successful journalist and author Rama (Kayije Kagame) attends the trial of a young Senegalese woman (Guslagie Malanga), who has allegedly murdered her own baby daughter. Rama’s plan to write about Laurence in a book inspired by the Medea myth increasingly unravels as she becomes overwhelmed by the case in Alice Diop’s arresting yet highly sensitive, superbly acted fiction feature debut.
Showtimes

8:30 PM

6:15 PM

Scarlet

  • Pietro Marcello
  • 2022
  • France/Italy/Germany
  • 103 minutes
  • French with English subtitles

North American Premiere · Q&As with Pietro Marcello on Oct. 4 & 6

One of contemporary cinema’s most versatile talents, Pietro Marcello (Martin Eden) proves again he is as comfortable in the realm of folklore as he is in creative nonfiction with this enchanting period fable that delicately interweaves realist drama, ethereal romance, and musical flights of fancy.
Showtimes

5:45 PM

6:15 PM

Showing Up

  • Kelly Reichardt
  • 2022
  • U.S.
  • 108 minutes

North American Premiere · Q&As with Kelly Reichardt on Oct. 5 & 6

Continuing one of the richest collaborations in modern American cinema, director Kelly Reichardt (Certain Women) reunites with star Michelle Williams for this marvelously particularized portrait of a sculptor’s daily work and frustrations in an artist’s enclave in Portland.
Showtimes

9:15 PM

6:15 PM

Stars at Noon

  • Claire Denis
  • 2022
  • France
  • 137 minutes
  • English and Spanish with English subtitles

North American Premiere · Q&A with Claire Denis on Oct. 2 & intro on Oct. 3

In Claire Denis’s surprising contemporary thriller, a dissolute young American journalist (Margaret Qualley) and an English businessman (Joe Alwyn) with ties to the oil industry meet by chance while on different, mysterious assignments in modern-day Nicaragua and tumble into a whirlwind romance.
Showtimes

5:45 PM

9:00 PM

Stonewalling

  • Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka
  • 2022
  • Japan
  • 148 minutes
  • Hunanese with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere · Q&A with Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka on Oct. 10

A young flight-attendant-in-training’s plans to finish college are thrown into doubt when she discovers she’s pregnant. Not wanting an abortion, she hopes to give the child away after carrying it to term, while staying afloat amidst a series of dead-end jobs. Beijing-based wife-and-husband team Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka’s film is an urgent critique of a modern-day social structure that has few options for women in need of care.
Showtimes

8:15 PM

5:30 PM

TÁR

  • Todd Field
  • 2022
  • U.S.
  • 157 minutes

Q&A with Todd Field on Oct. 3

The charisma and emotional precision of Cate Blanchett are put to astounding use in this deft showcase for the actor’s musical artistry, a stinging portrait of a world-famous orchestra conductor’s gradual unraveling that is the first film in sixteen years from director Todd Field (In the Bedroom, Little Children).
Showtimes

5:30 PM

8:30 PM

Trenque Lauquen

  • Laura Citarella
  • 2022
  • Argentina
  • 250 minutes
  • Spanish with English subtitles

North American Premiere

In her dazzling and enormously pleasurable new opus—told in 12 chapters spread across two feature films—Laura Citarella takes the viewer on a limitless, mercurial journey through stories nested within stories set in and around the Argentinean city of Trenque Lauquen (“Round Lake”) and centered on the strange disappearance of a local academic.
Showtimes

9:00 PM

6:15 PM

Triangle of Sadness

  • Ruben Östlund
  • 2022
  • Sweden/France/UK/Turkey/Germany
  • 147 minutes

Q&As with Ruben Östlund on Oct. 1 & 2

Ruben Östlund’s wildly ambitious Palme d’Or–winning Buñuelian satire follows two hot young models (Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean) who rub elbows with the super-rich on a luxury cruise gone haywire.
Showtimes

9:00 PM

2:15 PM

2:30 PM

Unrest

  • Cyril Schäublin
  • 2022
  • Switzerland
  • 93 minutes
  • Swiss German, Russian and French with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Cyril Schäublin on Oct. 9 & 10

Anarchist and socialist philosopher Pyotr Kropotkin experiences a quiet revolution in Cyril Schäublin’s complexly woven timepiece set in the hushed environs of the Swiss watchmaking town of Saint-Imier in the 1870s.
Showtimes

3:00 PM

1:00 PM

Walk Up

  • Hong Sangsoo
  • 2022
  • South Korea
  • 97 minutes
  • Korean with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere

Successful middle-aged filmmaker Byungsoo (Kwon Haehyo) drops by to visit an old friend, Mrs. Kim (Lee Hyeyoung), the owner of a charming apartment building, only to find his life taking a series of unexpected turns. Hong Sangsoo uses a delicately radical structure in his latest exploration of the complexities of relationships, growing older, and artistic pursuit.
Showtimes

3:15 PM

9:15 PM

Spotlight

NYFF’s showcase of the season’s most anticipated and significant films.

Bones and All

  • Luca Guadagnino
  • 2022
  • U.S.
  • 130 minutes

Q&A with Luca Guadagnino on Oct. 6

Director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name) has crafted a work of both tender fragility and feral intensity, setting corporeal horror and runaway romance against a vividly textured Americana, featuring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as lovers with insatiable, dangerous desires.
Showtimes

9:00 PM

2:45 PM

A Cooler Climate

  • James Ivory and Giles Gardner
  • 2022
  • U.K.
  • 75 minutes

World Premiere · Q&A with James Ivory & Giles Gardner on Oct. 7

In this deeply personal new documentary from James Ivory, the Oscar-winning filmmaker uncovers boxes of film he shot during a life-changing trip to Afghanistan in 1960. This glorious, color footage unleashes a Proustian reverie during which Ivory recounts his life as traveler, outsider, and artist.
Showtimes

6:30 PM

3:45 PM

Exterior Night

  • Marco Bellocchio
  • 2022
  • Italy
  • 328 minutes
  • Italian with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere

The indefatigable Marco Bellocchio, whose last fiction feature at NYFF was his riveting mafia crime drama The Traitor, has directed a monumental six-part series about a shocking event that rocked Italy in the late seventies: the kidnapping and eventual murder of the country’s influential statesman and former prime minister Aldo Moro by the leftist Red Brigades.
Showtimes

5:45 PM

5:30 PM

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

  • Elvis Mitchell
  • 2022
  • U.S.
  • 135 minutes

World Premiere · Q&A with Elvis Mitchell on Oct. 9

American film critic Elvis Mitchell’s kaleidoscopic documentary creates a definitive narrative of the Black revolution in 1970s cinema, from genre films to social realism—a work of painstaking scholarship that’s also thoroughly entertaining, an essential archival document and testament to a period of American film history unlikely to be repeated.
Showtimes

5:30 PM

3:30 PM

The Kingdom Exodus

  • Lars von Trier
  • 2022
  • Denmark
  • 291 minutes
  • Danish, English, Swedish with English subtitles

U.S. Premiere

Lars von Trier has directed a third season of his incomparable television series The Kingdom, and the show’s legions of fans will be delighted by his dark-comic return to the misfit world of Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet, once again ruled equally by sinister supernatural visions and at times hilarious administrative incompetence.
Showtimes

12:15 PM

Personality Crisis: One Night Only

  • Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi
  • 2022
  • U.S.
  • 120 minutes

World Premiere · Q&A with Martin Scorsese on Oct. 12

Martin Scorsese turns his camera on another beloved New York institution, luminously capturing a Cafe Carlyle set by entertainer David Johansen, equally celebrated as the lead singer-songwriter of the androgynous ’70s glam punk groundbreakers The New York Dolls and for his complete reinvention as hepcat lounge lizard Buster Poindexter in the ’80s.
Showtimes

9:00 PM

6:00 PM

She Said

  • Maria Schrader
  • 2022
  • U.S.
  • 135 minutes

World Premiere · Q&A with Maria Schrader on Oct. 13

In this thrilling new drama detailing the New York Times‘ investigation that uncovered decades of sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood, Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan play journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, whose efforts would ultimately help ignite the #MeToo movement.
Showtimes

6:00 PM

9:00 PM

Solaris — 50th Anniversary Screening with Live Musical Accompaniment

  • Andrei Tarkovsky
  • 1972
  • Soviet Union
  • 166 minutes
  • Russian with English subtitles

World Premiere of New Live Score

Often described as a Soviet response to Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Solaris is an enigmatic work of startling beauty and depth. This 50th anniversary screening features a live newly created score by Matthew Nolan and Stephen Shannon.
Showtimes

5:15 PM

“Sr.”

  • Chris Smith
  • 2022
  • U.S.
  • 89 minutes

Q&A with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Chris Smith & Kevin Ford on Oct. 10; Q&A with Chris Smith on Oct. 11

This tender yet fittingly irreverent portrait of the life and career of Robert Downey Sr., the fearless, visionary American director who set the standard for counterculture comedy in the sixties and seventies, is an inspired collaboration between celebrated documentarian Chris Smith (American Movie); the subject’s son, Robert Downey Jr.; and the man himself, who passed away in July 2021.
Showtimes

3:00 PM

3:00 PM

The Super 8 Years

  • Annie Ernaux and David Ernaux-Briot
  • 2022
  • France
  • 60 minutes
  • French with English subtitles

North American Premiere · Q&As with Annie Ernaux & David Ernaux-Briot on Oct. 10 & 11

The French writer Annie Ernaux, whose novels and memoirs have gained her a devoted following, opens a treasure trove with this delicate journey into her family’s memory, compiled from gorgeously textured home movie images taken from 1972 to 1981.
Showtimes

12:30 PM

9:00 PM

Till

  • Chinonye Chukwu
  • 2022
  • U.S.
  • 130 minutes

World Premiere · Q&As with Chinonye Chukwu on Oct. 1 & 2

After her searing modern-day death-row drama Clemency, Chinonye Chukwu has traveled back to the 1950s to tell the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, the Chicago woman whose son, Emmett Till, was lynched while visiting cousins in Mississippi and whose body became an indelible image of the horrors of American racism.
Showtimes

5:45 PM

11:00 AM

3:00 PM

Women Talking

  • Sarah Polley
  • 2022
  • U.S.
  • 104 minutes

Q&A with Sarah Polley on Oct. 10

Sarah Polley brings ferocious honesty and restrained urgency to her screen adaptation of Miriam Toews’s acclaimed novel about of a group of women from a remote religious community dealing with the aftermath of sexual assault perpetrated by the colony’s men.
Showtimes

6:15 PM

3:45 PM
For more go to here.

Related Items


