60th New York Film Festival – Film at Lincoln Center

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival has been a centerpiece of New York film culture since 1963, introducing national audiences to the most essential new cinematic works from around the world, and this year will mark the 60th edition of this globally recognized event, which has launched hundreds of notable films in its storied history. From September 30 – October 16, 2022 32 of the most exciting new feature films from around the world will be shown.

General Public tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 19 at noon ET.

This year NYFF60 will take place at Film at Lincoln Center’s Walter Reade Theater and Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center, and Alice Tully Hall. As part of its 60th anniversary celebration, NYFF will also offer festival screenings in all five boroughs of New York City in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), The Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem) and The Museum of the Moving Image (Queens).