60th New York Film Festival – Film at Lincoln Center

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the New York Film Festival has been a centerpiece of New York film culture since 1963, introducing national audiences to the most essential new cinematic works from around the world, and this year will mark the 60th edition of this globally recognized event, which has launched hundreds of notable films in its storied history. From September 30 – October 16, 2022 32 of the most exciting new feature films from around the world will be shown.
General Public tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 19 at noon ET.
This year NYFF60 will take place at Film at Lincoln Center’s Walter Reade Theater and Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center, and Alice Tully Hall. As part of its 60th anniversary celebration, NYFF will also offer festival screenings in all five boroughs of New York City in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) (Brooklyn), The Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem) and The Museum of the Moving Image (Queens).
White Noise
Opening Night · North American Premiere
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Centerpiece Selection · Q&As with Laura Poitras on Oct. 7
The Inspection
Closing Night Selection · U.S. Premiere · Q&A with Elegance Bratton
Armageddon Time
NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration · Q&A with James Gray on Oct. 12
Aftersun
Q&A with Charlotte Wells on Oct. 8 & intro on Oct. 9
Alcarràs
North American Premiere · Q&As with Carla Simón on Oct. 6 & 7
All That Breathes
Q&A with Shaunak Sen on Oct. 11
Corsage
U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Marie Kreutzer on Oct. 1 & 2
A Couple
North American Premiere
De Humani Corporis Fabrica
U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor on Oct. 2 & 3
Decision to Leave
Q&As with Park Chan-wook on Oct. 8 & 9
Descendant
Q&As with Margaret Brown on Oct. 1 & 2
Enys Men
U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Mark Jenkin on Oct. 8 & 9
EO
U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Jerzy Skolimowski on Oct. 11 & 13
The Eternal Daughter
Q&As with Joanna Hogg on Oct. 10 (joined by Tilda Swinton) and Oct. 11
Master Gardener
North American Premiere
No Bears
U.S. Premiere
The Novelist’s Film
North American Premiere
One Fine Morning
Q&As with Mia Hansen-Løve on Oct. 8 (joined by Léa Seydoux) and Oct. 9
Pacifiction
U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Albert Serra on Oct. 5 & 6
R.M.N.
U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Cristian Mungiu on Oct. 9 & 10
Return to Seoul
U.S. Premiere · Q&A with Davy Chou
Saint Omer
U.S. Premiere · Q&A with Alice Diop on Oct. 3
Scarlet
North American Premiere · Q&As with Pietro Marcello on Oct. 4 & 6
Showing Up
North American Premiere · Q&As with Kelly Reichardt on Oct. 5 & 6
Stars at Noon
North American Premiere · Q&A with Claire Denis on Oct. 2 & intro on Oct. 3
Stonewalling
U.S. Premiere · Q&A with Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka on Oct. 10
TÁR
Q&A with Todd Field on Oct. 3
Trenque Lauquen
North American Premiere
Triangle of Sadness
Q&As with Ruben Östlund on Oct. 1 & 2
Unrest
U.S. Premiere · Q&As with Cyril Schäublin on Oct. 9 & 10
Walk Up
U.S. Premiere
Spotlight
NYFF’s showcase of the season’s most anticipated and significant films.
Bones and All
Q&A with Luca Guadagnino on Oct. 6
A Cooler Climate
World Premiere · Q&A with James Ivory & Giles Gardner on Oct. 7
Exterior Night
U.S. Premiere
Is That Black Enough for You?!?
World Premiere · Q&A with Elvis Mitchell on Oct. 9
The Kingdom Exodus
U.S. Premiere
Personality Crisis: One Night Only
World Premiere · Q&A with Martin Scorsese on Oct. 12
She Said
World Premiere · Q&A with Maria Schrader on Oct. 13
Solaris — 50th Anniversary Screening with Live Musical Accompaniment
World Premiere of New Live Score
“Sr.”
Q&A with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Chris Smith & Kevin Ford on Oct. 10; Q&A with Chris Smith on Oct. 11
The Super 8 Years
North American Premiere · Q&As with Annie Ernaux & David Ernaux-Briot on Oct. 10 & 11
Till
World Premiere · Q&As with Chinonye Chukwu on Oct. 1 & 2
Women Talking
Q&A with Sarah Polley on Oct. 10
