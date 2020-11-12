632 Broadway Announces Deal with HealthQuarters for New York Flagship Location

HealthQuarters, a new destination for curated and clinically-backed health and wellness services, today announces plans for its flagship location opening at 632 Broadway in New York this winter.

Following the recent announcement of its multi-year, multi-location deal with Mount Sinai, HealthQuarters is moving forward with the collaboration’s first center, secured through a deal signed last month with Renaissance Properties. The choice of NoHo, a highly trafficked neighborhood that is near major subway lines and is a hub for startups, stores, and restaurants, is significant because it presents an opportunity to bring preventive medicine closer to the heart of everyday life.

As part of HealthQuarters’ collaboration with Mount Sinai Health System, clinical care will be provided by Mount Sinai doctors and will include a range of specialties such as primary care, gynecology, and dermatology. The wellness practitioners, brought in by HealthQuarters, will independently provide services that holistically compliment those provided by Mount Sinai, such as acupuncture, nutrition counseling, and mental health.

This location will bring clinical care and broad preventive health services into one modern and welcoming environment, rooted in biophilic design and ergonomics, that is aligned with how people approach health today. The three-story, 14,000 square-foot facility will be staffed by knowledgeable health guides and will have a dedicated employee lounge, contactless check-in, modern exam rooms, and a spacious guest lounge.

“These past few months have underscored the value of prevention and having access to exceptional services and providers is critical for today’s communities,” said Bhavdeep Signh, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthQuarters. “We’re looking forward to making HealthQuarters an important destination not just for NoHo, but for all of downtown New York.”

To learn more about HealthQuarters, please visit website at www.healthquarters.com.